Megyn Kelly Rips Meghan Trainor's 'Ozempic' Transformation, Says She Wanted to Be 'Skinny All Along'

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Megyn Kelly slammed Meghan Trainor's "Ozempic" transformation, calling her "literally unrecognizable." "Meghan Trainor, who celebrated body positivity, even for the larger size girls, to this – we've got Ozempic Meghan Trainor, who is as skinny as they come," Kelly, 55, said during an appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show.

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Megyn Kelly Blasted Meghan Trainor's Former 'Body Positivity' Outlook

Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube Megyn Kelly claimed Meghan Trainor wanted to be 'skinny all along.'

The journalist claimed the singer, 32, was beyond recognition in the promo for her latest music video, "Toy With Me," where she can be seen dancing in a tight leotard-style dance outfit. "If she's 120 pounds, it's a lot, putting further evidence to the lie that she was telling us before. She didn't think she was 'perfect from the bottom to the top,' that was a bunch of nonsense," Kelly said during her show, referring to Trainor's lyrics from her 2014 hit "All About That Bass." "She wanted to be skinny all along," Kelly insisted, "but she was happy to tout obesity and extra weight as a great lifestyle choice, irrespective of what it did to young girls and their health."

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Source: The Megyn Kelly Show/YouTube Megyn Kelly shared her opinions on Meghan Trainor's 'Ozempic' transformation.

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Meghan Trainor Is Known for Body Positivity Anthems

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly claimed Meghan Trainor was 'clearly pining for a skinny body.'

Trainor had long been known for her body positivity outlook, releasing self-love anthems like 2014's "All About That Bass," which included lyrics like, "Yeah, it's pretty clear, I ain't no size two." Kelly claimed the mom-of-three was "clearly pining for a skinny body," which she now has "thanks to a shot."

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Megyn Kelly Claimed Meghan Trainor Encouraged 'Girls to Be Fat as They Wanted to Be'

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly called it b------- that Meghan Trainor drastically changed her appearance after being known for body positivity.

"And I really wonder what she's going to say now to all the girls who she encouraged to be as fat as they wanted to be," she questioned. "What happened to embracing your full body and full beauty, Meghan?" The Megyn Kelly Show host called it "b-------," adding she would have preferred Trainor to say, "'I'm heavy. I wish I could lose the weight, but I've struggled, and I can't,' than to be like, 'No, I love being this size. It's beautiful.'"

Meghan Trainor Responded to Weight-Loss Criticism

Source: MEGA Meghan Trainor has continued to face backlash after losing more than 60 pounds.