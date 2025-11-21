Meghan Trainor Reveals Scary Diagnosis Inspired Her 60-Pound Weight Loss
Nov. 21 2025, Published 11:21 a.m. ET
Meghan Trainor revealed the real reason why she began using a GLP-1.
In a November 13 interview with Kayla Thomas on iHeartRadio’s KIISFM, the pop star, 31, disclosed that a gestational diabetes diagnosis inspired her to start shedding pounds.
Gestational diabetes is diagnosed during pregnancy when the body can't make enough insulin to support pregnancy hormones.
"I’m getting a lot of hate online just posting who I am, and everyone’s like ‘Why are you thin now? You were ‘All About That Bass’ girl.’ And I was like 19 when I came out with that, and I’ve been in a fitness journey since I got healthy — and it started when I was pregnant and I had gestational diabetes," she explained.
Trainor wanted to be in stronger shape for tour and so she could lift her children "out of their cribs without pulling [my] back."
"Now I’m strength training three times a week in the gym and I am so focused on health and now I’m obsessed with my hormones, my gut," she continued. "I just want to feel good because this job is hard if you don’t feel good. But I got a lot of hate for being thin so it confused me and rattled me."
The musician shares son Riley, 4, and Barry, 2, with husband Daryl Sabara.
Meghan Trainor Admits to Using Mounjaro
In March, Meghan told fans she used Mounjaro to aid in her weight loss.
"I’ve been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me," she captioned a March 31 Instagram post. "I’ve worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I’m so glad I did because I feel great."
Meghan Trainor's Weight Loss Journey Alongside Husband Daryl Sabara
Both the "All About That Bass" singer and her husband tried Mounjaro.
"We heard more and more of our friends — and even our doctors — were on Mounjaro and Ozempic. We decided to give it a go because it had fewer side effects than other weight loss drugs," she said on the April 9 episode of her "Workin' on It" podcast.
The couple was hard at work at the gym to get in shape.
"We were like, 'We have to make sure we don’t lose muscle that we worked so hard gaining all those years,'" Meghan explained. "We stay in the gym, we work out, we eat right, and we just noticed that we were less hungry."
Daryl added, "We’ve been on this journey for a while, and we learned how there are right ways to do it and there are improper ways to do it."