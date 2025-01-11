Angry Mel Gibson Has Scathing Response to California Governor Gavin Newsom Over Horrifying L.A. Wildfires: Watch

Gibson continued to pile onto the supposed narrative, saying, “Yeah. It’s pretty scary. And it’ll take decades to do that, too. It’s like even, even if it, you know, if it’s a good idea, which I don’t know if it is, but. Reminds me of the old cattle barons clearing people off the land, you know. But I don’t know. I have, you know, I can make all kinds of horrible theories up in my head, conspiracy theories and everything else, but it just seemed a little convenient that there was no water.”

He noted, “And that the wind conditions were right and that there are people ready and willing and able to start fires. And are they commissioned to do so? Or are they just acting on their own volition? I don’t know. But they seem pretty well equipped. Some of these people that they’re catching.”