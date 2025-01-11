Angry Mel Gibson Has Scathing Response to California Governor Gavin Newsom Over Horrifying L.A. Wildfires: Watch
Mel Gibson is igniting conspiracy theories about the L.A. wildfires.
During his Friday, January 10, appearance on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, the What Women Wants star, 69, suggested the California government, including Governor Gavin Newsom, may have had a hand in the tragedy.
While chatting with host Laura Ingraham, the actor — whose home was “completely toasted” in the natural disaster, began, “I know they were messing with the water, letting reserves go for one reason or another. They’ve been doing that for a while. California has a lot of problems that sort of baffle the mind as far as why they do things.”
Gibson’s suggestion echoed the message of Donald Trump, who recently claimed Newsom’s water management and environmental conservation policies led to the ongoing crisis' escalation.
The Braveheart lead added: “And then in the events like this, you sort of look, well, is it on purpose? Which, it’s an insane thing to think. But one begins to ponder whether or not there is a purpose in mind. What could it be? You know, what do they want? The state empty? I don’t know.”
Ingraham responded in agreement, alluding that the fires were allegedly manufactured to enable the building of multi-family homes in the destroyed communities.
“Well, now there’s already talk. And we played a couple of soundbites. Of re-imagining the way rebuilding occurs. And obviously, there’s a great need for high-density housing in California and across the country. That’s a big push by the climate folks. And you’re already hearing rumblings of that. In this case, like goodbye, single-family homes. Hello, high-density housing!” she claimed.
Gibson continued to pile onto the supposed narrative, saying, “Yeah. It’s pretty scary. And it’ll take decades to do that, too. It’s like even, even if it, you know, if it’s a good idea, which I don’t know if it is, but. Reminds me of the old cattle barons clearing people off the land, you know. But I don’t know. I have, you know, I can make all kinds of horrible theories up in my head, conspiracy theories and everything else, but it just seemed a little convenient that there was no water.”
He noted, “And that the wind conditions were right and that there are people ready and willing and able to start fires. And are they commissioned to do so? Or are they just acting on their own volition? I don’t know. But they seem pretty well equipped. Some of these people that they’re catching.”
Ingraham then told the Hollywood hunk, “A lot of questions, a lot of questions, Mel,” to which Gibson joked, “You know, I’ll sift through the remains of my place and see if I can find any clues for you.”