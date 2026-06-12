Megyn Kelly Skewers 'Disingenuous' Taylor Swift for 'Pretending to Be a Knicks Fan': 'She's a Fake Person'

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly skewered Taylor Swift for her viral excited reactions as she sat courtside for the New York Knicks' comeback win in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 10. The journalist discussed the situation on the Friday, June 12, episode of her self-titled show, expressing, "Speaking of disingenuous, did you guys watch the miracle at MSG the other night?"

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly Calls Out Taylor Swift for Cheering on the Knicks

Source: mega Taylor Swift excitedly cheered on the Knicks at Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

"I'm not even a sports person. It was unlike anything we've ever seen. I was sitting there with my daughter, my husband. It was like, no, what, they were down 30, then they were down 15, it was like, what?!" she recalled. "But the reason I'm bringing this up is Taylor Swift was there in the front row, pretending to be a Knicks fan, like, 'Oh yeah, here I am, I'm so excited. Oh, the Knicks!'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @megynkelly/youtube Megyn Kelly called Taylor Swift 'a fake Knicks fan.'

While sitting front row for the New York City game, the singer, 36, donned a blue and orange shirt that read "Stevie Knicks" alongside pals Este Haim, 40, and Alana Haim, 34, who also rocked pun T-shirts. Taylor's friend Mariska Hargitay, 62, joined in on the fun as well and put on a tee they gave her as they danced, sipped on drinks and cheered along the team to a last-second victory.

Article continues below advertisement

'She's a Fake Knicks Fan'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @megynkelly Megyn Kelly called the singer 'fake' since she also attended a Knicks-Cavaliers game with Travis Kelce, who rooted for the Cavs.

Megyn, 55, pointed out that the "Opalite" singer "was just at a Knicks-Cavaliers game, rooting for Cleveland with Travis Kelce!" "Who does she think she’s kidding?! She was there with him. They were rooting for the Cavs," she continued. "She's a fake New York Knicks fan, and she's a fake person."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Taylor Swift and her friends rocked custom punny T-shirts for the Knicks game.

Despite Megyn's remarks, Taylor wasn't wearing any Cleveland Cavaliers attire or colors to the May 23 match and wasn't seen cheering them on — though her fiancé, who grew up in Ohio, was. People also highlighted how the vocalist has attended Knicks game in the past. Travis, 36, went viral for standing up from his seat to chug a can of beer at the Ohio game, which he defended on an episode of his "New Heights" podcast. "You [are] f------ classless," the NFL star's brother, Jason Kelce, 38, teased. "You're a role model, Travis! You cannot be out there chugging beers in public!”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Taylor Swift giggled as fiancé Travis Kelce chugged beer at the May 23 game.