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Megyn Kelly Skewers 'Disingenuous' Taylor Swift for 'Pretending to Be a Knicks Fan': 'She's a Fake Person'

Split photo of Megyn Kelly and Taylor Swift
Source: @megynkelly/youtube;mega

Megyn Kelly doesn't believe Taylor Swift is a true Knicks fan.

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June 12 2026, Updated 5:42 p.m. ET

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Megyn Kelly skewered Taylor Swift for her viral excited reactions as she sat courtside for the New York Knicks' comeback win in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, June 10.

The journalist discussed the situation on the Friday, June 12, episode of her self-titled show, expressing, "Speaking of disingenuous, did you guys watch the miracle at MSG the other night?"

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Megyn Kelly Calls Out Taylor Swift for Cheering on the Knicks

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Photo of Taylor Swift excitedly cheered on the Knicks at Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
Source: mega

Taylor Swift excitedly cheered on the Knicks at Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

"I'm not even a sports person. It was unlike anything we've ever seen. I was sitting there with my daughter, my husband. It was like, no, what, they were down 30, then they were down 15, it was like, what?!" she recalled. "But the reason I'm bringing this up is Taylor Swift was there in the front row, pretending to be a Knicks fan, like, 'Oh yeah, here I am, I'm so excited. Oh, the Knicks!'"

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Photo of Megyn Kelly called Taylor Swift 'a fake Knicks fan.'
Source: @megynkelly/youtube

Megyn Kelly called Taylor Swift 'a fake Knicks fan.'

While sitting front row for the New York City game, the singer, 36, donned a blue and orange shirt that read "Stevie Knicks" alongside pals Este Haim, 40, and Alana Haim, 34, who also rocked pun T-shirts. Taylor's friend Mariska Hargitay, 62, joined in on the fun as well and put on a tee they gave her as they danced, sipped on drinks and cheered along the team to a last-second victory.

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'She's a Fake Knicks Fan'

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Source: @megynkelly

Megyn Kelly called the singer 'fake' since she also attended a Knicks-Cavaliers game with Travis Kelce, who rooted for the Cavs.

Megyn, 55, pointed out that the "Opalite" singer "was just at a Knicks-Cavaliers game, rooting for Cleveland with Travis Kelce!"

"Who does she think she’s kidding?! She was there with him. They were rooting for the Cavs," she continued. "She's a fake New York Knicks fan, and she's a fake person."

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Photo of Taylor Swift and her friends rocked custom punny T-shirts for the Knicks game.
Source: mega

Taylor Swift and her friends rocked custom punny T-shirts for the Knicks game.

Despite Megyn's remarks, Taylor wasn't wearing any Cleveland Cavaliers attire or colors to the May 23 match and wasn't seen cheering them on — though her fiancé, who grew up in Ohio, was. People also highlighted how the vocalist has attended Knicks game in the past.

Travis, 36, went viral for standing up from his seat to chug a can of beer at the Ohio game, which he defended on an episode of his "New Heights" podcast.

"You [are] f------ classless," the NFL star's brother, Jason Kelce, 38, teased. "You're a role model, Travis! You cannot be out there chugging beers in public!”

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Photo of Taylor Swift giggled as fiancé Travis Kelce chugged beer at the May 23 game.
Source: mega

Taylor Swift giggled as fiancé Travis Kelce chugged beer at the May 23 game.

"I'll f------ chug this Accelerator right now. It was a classy chug, Jason. I didn't spill one drop, didn't crush the can," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said. "I'm on the hardwood floor at an NBA game. It could've gotten messy, but it was a smooth, classy chug to get the people going."

He explained of the move, "We were down 10 f------ points, I'm trying to get some type of energy going in the building."

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