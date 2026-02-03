Megyn Kelly Bashes Chappell Roan's 'Absurd' Grammys Outfit: 'Very Unattractive'

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly isn’t holding back when it comes to Chappell Roan’s headline-making fashion moment at the 2026 Grammys. The “Hot to Go!” singer, who won Best New Artist at last year’s ceremony, turned heads on the red carpet in a sheer, backless burgundy gown that closely matched her fiery hair color. The daring dress was connected to hoop-style nipple piercings, leaving very little to the imagination. Roan’s thong was visible from behind, and her tattoo-covered back was fully on display. When she wasn’t posing for cameras, the 27-year-old completed the look with a matching cape.

Megyn Kelly criticized Chappell Roan's Grammys outfit.

Kelly, however, labeled the ensemble as the most “absurd” of the night. “She’s got this wine, burgundy wine covered dress on instead of the two like tops of it, like the two top pieces that would normally like be on your shoulders, they're connected to her nipple rings, which are apparently also a prosthetic. But what you see is what looks like b---- with prominent nipples, with nipple rings which are attaching the top of the dress,” Kelly said during her February 2 podcast episode.



She continued her critique, “And not for nothing, but a very, very homely woman on top. Her face, her hair, it's all very, very unattractive. And she, too, has got some issues… She says she had a quote ‘really depressed childhood,’ and she wasn't diagnosed as bipolar until five years ago, when she was 22. So I think we could have known a lot of that without really any words, just the dress and the decision-making behind it.”

The look featured a sheer burgundy gown with nipple piercings.

Roan’s controversial look was inspired by Manfred Thierry Mugler’s Spring/Summer 1998 Jeu de Paume couture collection, later reimagined for the Spring/Summer 2026 Season by Miguel Castro Freitas. For her part, "The Subway” songstress took to Instagram to address the chatter surrounding her outfit.

“Giggling because I don’t even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit. The look’s actually so awesome and weird. I recommend just exercising your free will it’s really fun and silly :D,” Roan wrote, adding a close-up pic of her controversial ensemble.

Megyn Kelly called the outfit the 'most absurd' of the night.

“Thank you for having me @grammys and those who voted for me!!” she added.

As OK! previously reported, the “Pink Pony Club” hitmaker admitted that walking the red carpet was the “hardest” part of the night for her, calling the experience “overstimulating.” "People are just filming you...and you don't know what they're doing with it.. so it's kind of crazy," she recently told E! with an awkward laugh.

Chappell Roan said red carpets make her 'uncomfortable.'