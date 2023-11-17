Megyn Kelly Claims Kim Kardashian Is Trying to Turn Young Girls Into 'Self Obsessed Selfie Taking' Types: 'I Hate Everything She Stands For'
There's no love lost between Megyn Kelly and Kim Kardashian.
On the Thursday, November 16, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, the journalist and Carrie Prejean Boller shared their opinions about The Kardashians star being named GQ's "Man of the Year."
"It’s a horrendous photo of her," Kelly said, referring to the cover shot of the popular magazine. "She [Kim Kardashian] looks absolutely terrible…they couldn’t find a man to be GQ’s 'Man of the Year?'"
Prejean Boller speculated that the outlet "thought they were doing something amazing" choosing a woman for the honor, claiming that "in reality, it only makes the patriarchy win."
"I'm sick of looking at her. I hate everything she stands for," Kelly said. "She's trying to change your daughters and mine into self obsessed selfie taking — like enormously manufactured all over their body and when denying it — type girls."
"It's all about your looks. It's all about how you look," she continued. "And she said to the one sister on one of the episodes, ‘you're not interesting looking enough, you're the least interesting looking of all of us’ as this is if this were some sort of a sin."
Prejean Boller said Kardashian "destroyed an entire generation of young woman" leaving them with "nobody to look up to."
"The Kardashians have taken over the entire fashion industry, makeup industry. They are just obsessed with themselves," the former Miss California continued. "They're obsessed with making money. And they're a terrible example to her young girls. I’m tired of it…I don't like them. I think they're horrible role models, and they send a very bad message to our daughters."
This isn't the first time Kelly has publicly criticized Kardashian. She also slammed the reality star after Kardashian took her beauty team with her to the DMV so she could have the perfect picture for her driver's license.
"I can't stand her for all sorts of reasons… It's not personal. I don't think she's evil. I just hate what she represents," Kelly admitted at the time. "She's all about appearances. That's the only thing that matters to her. That's it. Even her billion dollar brand is all about sucking in your fat so you can look better. That's her contribution to the world."