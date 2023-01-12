Megyn Kelly Slams 'Allure' Writer Who Penned Gwen Stefani's Bizarre 'I Am Japanese' Article

"That was my Japanese influence and that was a culture that was so rich with tradition, yet so futuristic [with] so much attention to art and detail and discipline and it was fascinating to me," said Stefani of her interest in the nation’s aesthetics despite having no ties to the East Asian culture.

"I said, ‘My God, I’m Japanese and I didn’t know it,” she continued, a sentiment The Voice alum purportedly reiterated throughout her time speaking to Calaor.

“I spent 32 minutes in conversation with Stefani, many of them devoted to her lengthy answer to my question about Harajuku Lovers,” Calaor remembered of her chat with Stefani. “In that time, she said more than once that she is Japanese.”