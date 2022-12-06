Megyn Kelly Slams 'Narcissistic Jerks' Prince Harry & Meghan Markle After Trailer For Their Bombshell Doc Debuts
There is seemingly no end in sight when it comes to Megyn Kelly's hatred toward Meghan Markle.
After Prince Harry and his wife released a new trailer for their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which is set for release on Thursday, December 8, the controversial TV journalist was eager to share her thoughts of disapproval.
“Oh my God. There’s so much to say," Megyn stated before beginning her lengthy rant during the Monday, December 5, episode of Sirius XM's The Megyn Kelly Show.
"First of all, they want to pretend that they had nothing to do with this, it’s really just their story but it’s told through somebody else’s vision," the 52-year-old media personality continued of the trailer, which hit YouTube early Monday morning. "The fact that she’s including in there that she was a royal rockstar, and then everything changed. What could it have been? What could it have been that changed?"
"Could it have been you guys being narcissistic jerks at every turn? Bullying members of the palace? Complaining constantly, if not every piece of press was complimentary enough of you? Being nasty to [Prince] William and Kate [Middleton]? I could go on…" Megyn listed of the various scandals that have landed Harry and Meghan in the headlines.
Conservative commentator Michael Knowles, who made a guest appearance on the talk show, chimed in with his two cents, stating, “she went prince hunting and she got her prince, and then pretended that this is not what she wanted."
"We’re going to be playing the soundtrack with the world’s tiniest violin…” the political commentator continued, as Megyn jumped back into the conversation, adding, “her husband is just as clueless."
The former Today show host has despised the Duchess of Sussex for quite some time and has always seemed to believe Megan was up to no good, as previously reported by OK!.
“She is the least self-aware person I’ve ever had the misfortune to encounter in public life," Megyn previously snubbed of the former actress, adding, “You [Meghan] really are difficult and a pain in the butt to be around."
Megyn continued to degrade the Suits alum, concluding, "she's a Hollywood B-list actress, she was a social climber. Her whole thing is about image, so I can see why she’s so easy to upset when it comes to bad press."