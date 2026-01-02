Megyn Kelly Reveals the 'Meanest' and 'Most Unpleasant' Celebrities She's Ever Met

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly is spilling some serious tea. In a Wednesday, December 31, interview with an outlet, the 55-year-old political commentator didn’t hold back when asked to name the “meanest” celebrities she’s encountered throughout her career. At the top of her list was Jane Fonda, stemming from a tense 2017 sitdown that left Kelly unimpressed.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly claimed the actress was visibly “offended” when the conversation shifted to her plastic surgery rather than her intimate scenes with the late Robert Redford in Our Souls at Night. According to Kelly, that change in topic wasn’t her idea. “What happened in that segment, Robert Redford was on, his PR person came up to me and said, ‘For the love of God, don’t talk about their s-- scenes,’” Kelly claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY/YouTube Megyn Kelly named the celebrities she found most 'unpleasant.'

Article continues below advertisement

The former Fox News anchor alleged that Redford’s representative told her the actor was “uncomfortable” and asked her to gently redirect the interview. Kelly said she honored the request, which didn’t sit well with Fonda. “She was offended that I wasn’t steering her there,” Kelly alleged. “She really wanted to talk about their s-- scenes.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TODAY/YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly then turned her attention to Bruce Willis, who is currently suffering from frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Reflecting on a 2006 Fox News interview, she described the actor as “so ungiving” and “so ungenerous.” “He … was just clearly so unhappy to be there,” Kelly recalled. “I mean, that’s fine, he has his politics, but why agree to come on?” “And I hate to say it because of how he’s struggling now. But he was just unpleasant,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

When it came to Today show staple Al Roker, Kelly kept things vague. Rather than offering specifics, she dropped a cryptic comparison. “Let’s just say, if my mother ran into Al Roker, she would turn into Larry David bumping into Alan Dershowitz at Martha’s Vineyard very quickly.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly recalled an 'uncomfortable' sit down with Bruce Willis.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly also took aim at Ellen DeGeneres, citing the experience of a “close family member” who worked as a producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “They were all told, if you come across her in the hallway, even if you’re already looking in that general direction, to look down at the floor. You would look down like a serf. You’d actually have to avert your eyes,” Kelly claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’ve never heard anything like that before with any of these big personalities,” she continued. “And I knew that before the bullying scandal broke [in 2020], so when it did, I was not surprised at all. She is a bad person.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TheEllenShow/YouTube The political commentator criticized Ellen DeGeneres based on a family member’s experience.

Article continues below advertisement

Not everyone agreed with Kelly’s blunt assessments, however. Social media users were quick to fire back in the comments section. “She’s the new queen of mean,” one person wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Another asked, “Did she count herself? Just asking questions.” “Megyn…you are the meanest of them all and have no filter. All for a buck,” a third commenter blasted.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jane Fonda topped Megyn Kelly's list after a tense interview in 2017.