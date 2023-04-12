Megyn Kelly Slams Meghan Markle For Not Attending King Charles' Coronation: 'She Couldn’t Face The Thought Of Being Booed'
Megyn Kelly did not hold back!
On Wednesday, April 12, the American journalist bashed Meghan Markle after it was officially announced that Prince Harry will attend King Charles’ Coronation solo.
"She couldn’t face the thought of being booed publicly," Kelly tweeted. "News flash Duchess: we’re already booing you whether you hear & see us or not."
Fans also took to Twitter to weigh in after Kelly’s scathing comment.
"She’s probably working on the divorce paperwork and subsequent 'tell all' book about Harry’s abusive systemic racism," one supporter added in agreement with the TV personality.
However, many others did not share Kelly’s opinion, saying, "This is gross! Does it make you feel better to be this vile?? I used to respect you. Wowsa…" and "Be kind."
Another user questioned, "Why so much hate?" while a fifth claimed, "You really need a new hobby and not be jealous of her."
As OK! previously reported, news broke that Harry will be attending the celebration without Meghan on April 12. The announcement squashed the speculation regarding what message the pair will send in choosing whether to go to the ceremony or not.
"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May," the royal family released, while adding, "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."
Many believe that Meghan may be staying in the U.S. because the Coronation falls on the same day as Archie’s 4th birthday.
Chatter about the pair’s attendance began after the release of Harry’s book and the Harry & Meghan Netflix special, which caused major tensions within the royal family.
However, the couple’s rep announced that King Charles did still choose to officially invite the couple in March.
The final decision was not a shocker as the red headed royal had been in "lengthy discussions" with the palace working out a plan for his potential presence, according to an insider.
They also added, "There is a time crunch on this, of course. It’s such a historical event and it’s hoped that Harry and Meghan will be there."