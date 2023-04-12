Princess Diana 'Smacked' 8-Year-Old Prince Harry & Made Him Write Apology Letter After 'Racism' Incident, Shares Author

While Prince William and Prince Harry were usually on their best behavior in front of their mother Princess Diana, Robert Jobson shared in his book Our King that there was one particular incident when the Duke of Sussex was 8 that left the late royal red in the face.

The ordeal went down during a bus ride, where "Diana had to tell Harry to stop mimicking the Sikh bus conductor's pronounced Punjabi accent every time a passenger pressed the bell to get off," the author spilled.