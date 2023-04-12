Princess Diana 'Smacked' 8-Year-Old Prince Harry & Made Him Write Apology Letter After 'Racism' Incident, Shares Author
While Prince William and Prince Harry were usually on their best behavior in front of their mother Princess Diana, Robert Jobson shared in his book Our King that there was one particular incident when the Duke of Sussex was 8 that left the late royal red in the face.
The ordeal went down during a bus ride, where "Diana had to tell Harry to stop mimicking the Sikh bus conductor's pronounced Punjabi accent every time a passenger pressed the bell to get off," the author spilled.
"On the bus, the conductor, a jovial chap wearing a bright-yellow turban, was relaxed about Harry’s casual racism, but Diana was mortified," Jobson continued. "The princess was so embarrassed that she eventually told Ken Wharfe to abandon the trip."
The trio and Wharfe eventually got off the vehicle, and "Diana immediately smacked Harry and told him, 'Don't you ever do that again.'"
The royal expert added Diana was so embarrassed and upset "that she even made Harry write to Inspector Wharfe to apologise for his behaviour and for spoiling the day he had."
Jobson insisted the story is true and even got some of the details from Wharfe himself. "As he was still a child, I suppose Harry can be forgiven," he wrote. "But it demonstrates clearly that Diana would not tolerate any form of racism from her two sons."
Harry's behavior is a far cry from where he stands today, as he and Meghan Markle revealed the racist hate the latter was receiving was one of the reasons they fled the United Kingdom.
In addition to the media making racially charged comments, the Sussexes also alleged a member of the royal family issued a remark about what the color of their son Archie's skin would be prior to his birth.
The parents-of-two shared the shocking information during their televised interview with Oprah Winfrey, though they refrained from directly identifying the individual.
The Mirror obtained the excerpt from Jobson's book.