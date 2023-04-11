Prince Harry 'Swore' At King Charles & 'Repeatedly Asked For Funds' During Explosive Fight, New Book Claims
Prince Harry apparently got into a huge fight with his father, King Charles, after he fled to California, a new book called Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed claims.
"Prince Charles simply stopped taking Harry's calls after his son swore at him and repeatedly asked for funds," author Robert Jobson writes. “When the Queen asked Charles why he hadn’t given in, he told her that he wasn’t a bank.”
Jobson also claims Queen Elizabeth, who had a good relationship with Harry, 38, no longer spoke to her grandson via telephone prior to her death.
“In the end, [the late Queen] asked him to speak directly to his father instead,” Jobson writes. “Her Majesty found Prince Harry’s calls quite difficult and wearisome. She didn’t want to interfere in the father/son relationship and would urge him to speak to his father."
The matriarch, who died in September 2022, "felt let down" after the dad-of-two decided to move to California and leave the royal family for good.
However, the Queen wanted “her grandson would find peace and happiness” in his new life.
As OK! previously reported, Harry's brood was hesitant around Meghan Markle and thought she was a bad influence on him.
"Some blame Meghan Markle for the fallout, ignoring the fact that Harry seems to be the driving force in everything that happened. There was a point when officials joked Harry was the victim of Stockholm syndrome, and he was Meghan’s hostage, but now most just feel Harry has turned his back on everything he has known," the book reads.
After Harry published his tell-all book, Spare, the tension between him and his father grew even more.
Earlier this year, Anderson Cooper asked Harry if he was "in touch" with Charles and Prince William, to which he replied, "Currently, no."
“Meghan and I have continued to say that we will openly apologize for anything that we did wrong,” Harry stated. “But every time we ask that question, no one’s telling us the specifics or anything.”
“I really look forward to having that family element back,” he continued. “I look forward to having a relationship with my brother. I look forward to having a relationship with my father and other members of my family.”
