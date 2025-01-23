Megyn Kelly Rips Barack Obama for Posting 'Least Attractive Photo' of Wife Michelle on Her Birthday Amid Divorce Rumors: 'She Looks Terrible'
Megyn Kelly is here for the Barack and Michelle Obama drama.
During the Thursday, January 23, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the famed journalist shared her thoughts on rampant rumors about the former president and first lady potentially experiencing trouble in paradise after Michelle skipped out on Donald Trump's inauguration earlier this week.
"I do not know whether this is true at all," Megyn admitted. "But if it is true, it truly would be a political earthquake in Democrat circles, never mind America."
"I don’t remember a presidential divorce in modern history," she noted.
Megyn proceeded to call out Barack, as she criticized the upload he shared for Michelle's 61st birthday on Friday January 17.
"Some of you are married. Did you see the post he put out to celebrate for their anniversary? He chose the least attractive photo of her that's ever been released," the talk show host claimed. "I mean, this is just wrong. Michelle Obama can look very nice in a photograph. This ain't it."
- Michelle Obama 'Checked Out' and 'Fed Up' With the 'Political Circus' in D.C. as Rumors Swirl She and Barack Are Headed for Divorce: Sources
- Barack Obama Calls Wife Michelle the 'Love of My Life' in Sweet Birthday Tribute Amid Divorce Rumors
- Donald Trump and Wife Melania 'Get Along Really Well' Despite Former First Lady Being Absent From Husband's Campaign Trail
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Megyn explained: "She's got the kerchief on her head. They're about 20 feet apart in this intimate dinner. And he looks great. This is classic."
"He's like, this is a great picture. He's got the 1000 watt smile. She looks terrible," she ridiculed.
While Megyn might not have liked Barack's photo of choice, many fans of the couple were simply thrilled to see the Democratic leader post for his wife in the first place amid speculation their headed for a divorce.
"Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama," Barack's caption began alongside the photo Megyn ripped apart. "You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace — and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life’s adventures with you. Love you!"
Although skeptics hopped on the divorce rumor train after news of Michelle skipping Trump's inauguration, a source later insisted the former first lady was simply not interested in supporting America's current political state.
The insider said Michelle has allegedly been "checked out" of politics since her husband finished his presidential duties in 2017, admitting there has been "nonstop chatter that Michelle is fed up with the political circus, and pretending everything is OK with Barack all the time."
According to a second source, the Obama divorce rumors are "getting a lot of D.C. peeps talking."
"The noise is getting louder. I’m told she was furious at seeing her husband yukking it up with Trump at the [Jimmy] Carter funeral," the confidante claimed. "What this will all lead to is to be revealed in time."