'She's Not Good at This': Megyn Kelly Claims Kamala Harris Is Trying to 'Make Herself Sound Like Barack Obama and Failing'

"I talk about topics like mental health, relationships, s--, sexuality, trauma. Overall, my focus is women and the day-to-day issues that we face," she said at the time. "At the end of the day, I couldn’t see a world in which one of the main conversations of this election is women and I’m not a part of it."

"I am so aware I have a very mixed audience when it comes to politics, so please hear me when I say my goal today is not to change your political affiliation," she added.

Cooper further clarified she'd "reached out to former President Donald Trump to be on the show" as well, and said if he "wants to have a meaningful and in-depth conversation about women’s rights in this country, then he is welcome on ‘Call Her Daddy’ anytime."