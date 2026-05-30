Megyn Kelly 'Supports' Rosie O'Donnell's New Facelift as Ex-Fox News Host Questions 'Why Wasn't This Done Earlier?'

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Megyn Kelly Said She's 'in Favor' of Rosie O'Donnell's Facelift

Rosie O'Donnell shares an update on her facelift, and her cold sore.



FULL: https://t.co/FQwegbxmgT pic.twitter.com/LhUX1ZiUhd — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) May 29, 2026 Source: @MegynKellyShow/X Megyn Kelly gave her two cents on Rosie O'Donnell's plastic surgery.

"Roșie O'Donnell had a facelift. Thank God! I'm in favor and I support this," the former Fox News anchor said on her eponymous YouTube show. "The only real question is why wasn't this done earlier? That's the good news," the political commentator added. "The bad news — she's chosen to update us again on the state of her cold sore." Kelly then showed a clip of O'Donnell's post she shared on her Instagram Stories earlier this week where she showed off her new face and her mouth sore.

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Megyn Kelly Ripped Into Rosie O'Donnell's Post About Her Cold Sore

Source: @megynkelly/YouTube Roșie O'Donnell recently posted an update on her cold sore on her Instagram Stories.

"I have a filter on where I try to put fake lipstick on so you won't quite see my cold sore. I know you're not supposed to touch it. calm down, it's flat!" O'Donnell said. A grossed-out Kelly then interjected: "Ugh! have you tried not going on camera? For the love of god, what's next? Little updates on her hemorrhoid?" "I mean truly — is nothing private anymore? Must everything be shared and commentated on Insta?" Kelly scoffed.

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The Former 'View' Host Revealed Her Transformation on May 25

Source: @megynkelly/YouTube 'Roșie O'Donnell had a facelift. Thank God! I'm in favor and I support this,' Megyn Kelly said.

The former View co-host shared on her Substack page May 25 that she went under the knife, also posting unfiltered before-and-after photos from the procedure. "I used to feel very strongly about facelifts. Not casually—morally," she wrote in her candid blog post. "I had assigned myself as head of all women who would never ever." She added the transformation "cost more money than I have ever paid for a car." O'Donnell also confessed that she considered the plastic surgery procedure a "betrayal of feminism and aging" at one point.

Source: @rosie/Instagram The comedian shared her facelift news on May 25.