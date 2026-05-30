Megyn Kelly 'Supports' Rosie O'Donnell's New Facelift as Ex-Fox News Host Questions 'Why Wasn't This Done Earlier?'
May 30 2026, Published 3:29 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly has something to say about Rosie O'Donnell's recent dramatic facelift.
The journalist, 55, ripped into the comedian's plastic surgery on the latest episode of The Megyn Kelly Show.
Megyn Kelly Said She's 'in Favor' of Rosie O'Donnell's Facelift
"Roșie O'Donnell had a facelift. Thank God! I'm in favor and I support this," the former Fox News anchor said on her eponymous YouTube show.
"The only real question is why wasn't this done earlier? That's the good news," the political commentator added. "The bad news — she's chosen to update us again on the state of her cold sore."
Kelly then showed a clip of O'Donnell's post she shared on her Instagram Stories earlier this week where she showed off her new face and her mouth sore.
Megyn Kelly Ripped Into Rosie O'Donnell's Post About Her Cold Sore
"I have a filter on where I try to put fake lipstick on so you won't quite see my cold sore. I know you're not supposed to touch it. calm down, it's flat!" O'Donnell said.
A grossed-out Kelly then interjected: "Ugh! have you tried not going on camera? For the love of god, what's next? Little updates on her hemorrhoid?"
"I mean truly — is nothing private anymore? Must everything be shared and commentated on Insta?" Kelly scoffed.
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The Former 'View' Host Revealed Her Transformation on May 25
The former View co-host shared on her Substack page May 25 that she went under the knife, also posting unfiltered before-and-after photos from the procedure.
"I used to feel very strongly about facelifts. Not casually—morally," she wrote in her candid blog post. "I had assigned myself as head of all women who would never ever."
She added the transformation "cost more money than I have ever paid for a car."
O'Donnell also confessed that she considered the plastic surgery procedure a "betrayal of feminism and aging" at one point.
"And then I lost 50 pounds... It wasn’t wrinkles— it was gravity. I’d look in the mirror and think, this isn’t aging, this is… melting with intention," she reflected. "I tried to be evolved about it and say things like, 'This is natural. This is earned.' And then… 'Umm how earned does it have to look?'"
O'Donnell admitted there was "a point where acceptance started to feel like lying."
"Here at 64 years old with a new lower face and neck, just happy to be alive. Able to feel and choose and use my voice whenever I feel called to," she shared. "For the girl I was. The woman I am," she emotionally penned.