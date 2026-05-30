or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Rosie O'Donnell
OK LogoHEALTH

Megyn Kelly 'Supports' Rosie O'Donnell's New Facelift as Ex-Fox News Host Questions 'Why Wasn't This Done Earlier?'

image split of Rosie o Donnell and Megyn Kelly
Source: @MegynKellyShow/X

Megyn Kelly discussed Rosie O'Donnell's new facelift transformation on a new episode of her eponymous talk show.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 30 2026, Published 3:29 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly has something to say about Rosie O'Donnell's recent dramatic facelift.

The journalist, 55, ripped into the comedian's plastic surgery on the latest episode of The Megyn Kelly Show.

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly Said She's 'in Favor' of Rosie O'Donnell's Facelift

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @MegynKellyShow/X

Megyn Kelly gave her two cents on Rosie O'Donnell's plastic surgery.

"Roșie O'Donnell had a facelift. Thank God! I'm in favor and I support this," the former Fox News anchor said on her eponymous YouTube show.

"The only real question is why wasn't this done earlier? That's the good news," the political commentator added. "The bad news — she's chosen to update us again on the state of her cold sore."

Kelly then showed a clip of O'Donnell's post she shared on her Instagram Stories earlier this week where she showed off her new face and her mouth sore.

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly Ripped Into Rosie O'Donnell's Post About Her Cold Sore

image of Rosie o Donnell
Source: @megynkelly/YouTube

Roșie O'Donnell recently posted an update on her cold sore on her Instagram Stories.

"I have a filter on where I try to put fake lipstick on so you won't quite see my cold sore. I know you're not supposed to touch it. calm down, it's flat!" O'Donnell said.

A grossed-out Kelly then interjected: "Ugh! have you tried not going on camera? For the love of god, what's next? Little updates on her hemorrhoid?"

"I mean truly — is nothing private anymore? Must everything be shared and commentated on Insta?" Kelly scoffed.

MORE ON:
Rosie O'Donnell

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Former 'View' Host Revealed Her Transformation on May 25

image of Megyn Kelly
Source: @megynkelly/YouTube

'Roșie O'Donnell had a facelift. Thank God! I'm in favor and I support this,' Megyn Kelly said.

The former View co-host shared on her Substack page May 25 that she went under the knife, also posting unfiltered before-and-after photos from the procedure.

"I used to feel very strongly about facelifts. Not casually—morally," she wrote in her candid blog post. "I had assigned myself as head of all women who would never ever."

She added the transformation "cost more money than I have ever paid for a car."

O'Donnell also confessed that she considered the plastic surgery procedure a "betrayal of feminism and aging" at one point.

image of Rosie o Donnell
Source: @rosie/Instagram

The comedian shared her facelift news on May 25.

"And then I lost 50 pounds... It wasn’t wrinkles— it was gravity. I’d look in the mirror and think, this isn’t aging, this is… melting with intention," she reflected. "I tried to be evolved about it and say things like, 'This is natural. This is earned.' And then… 'Umm how earned does it have to look?'"

O'Donnell admitted there was "a point where acceptance started to feel like lying."

"Here at 64 years old with a new lower face and neck, just happy to be alive. Able to feel and choose and use my voice whenever I feel called to," she shared. "For the girl I was. The woman I am," she emotionally penned.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.