'The View' Hosts Give Their Honest Opinions on Rosie O'Donnell's Facelift After Comedian Called Plastic Surgery 'a Betrayal Against Feminism'

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The women of The View gave their honest opinions on Rosie O'Donnell's recent facelift confession. Joy Behar kicked off the topic by calling the comedian her "friend," noting O'Donnell "was racked with guilt over her decision" to go under the knife since she "used to be against women getting work done on their faces because she thought it was a betrayal against feminism."

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Ana Navarro Praises Rosie O'Donnell's Decision

Source: @theview/youtube Ana Navarro thinks 'being a feminist means doing something that makes you feel empowered and happy.'

Behar added that the former The View co-host had the procedure because she "wanted to look more rested and less haunted." Ana Navarro chimed in to reveal she texted O'Donnell about the situation: "I said to her, 'being a feminist means doing something that makes you feel empowered and happy.'"

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Source: @theview/youtube Rosie O'Donnell got work done because she thought she looked 'sad.'

In response, O'Donnell texted Navarro, "I wanted to do this because I was looking sad when I'm feeling so happy." In addition, the star lost around 50 pounds, making her face droop more. "It's not a dramatic thing where all of a sudden she looks like she's from a different ethnicity," Navarro continued. "She looks like Rosie O'Donnell without the lines."

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'It's Individual Choice That Makes It Powerful'

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Source: @theview/youtube Sunny Hostin was 'surprised' Rosie O'Donnell viewed plastic surgery as 'anti-feminist.'

Sunny Hostin agreed, admitting she was "surprised someone as strong and funny and interesting as Rosie equated having work done to being anti-feminist." "It's close to the whole tradwife vs. working woman, how we always talk about, well, is it bad, then, to want to be at home? It was always about choice," Sara Haines pointed out. "That's where equality comes, that's where the feminism really is. It's individual choice that makes it powerful."

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Source: @rosie/instagram Alyssa Farah Griffin believes being honest about plastic surgery 'helps a lot of people feel better.'

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who has struggled with "body image," commended O'Donnell's decision to be honest about the surgery. "I respect it when celebrities share what they've got done. It means a lot to me personally," the new mom expressed. "You scroll through Instagram and ask, 'Why does everyone look so much better?' When people are honest, I think it helps a lot of people feel much better."

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The Stars Discuss Cosmetic Work They've Had

Source: @theview/youtube Both Joy Behar and Alyssa Farah Griffin get Botox.