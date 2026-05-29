'The View' Hosts Give Their Honest Opinions on Rosie O'Donnell's Facelift After Comedian Called Plastic Surgery 'a Betrayal Against Feminism'
May 29 2026, Published 5:51 p.m. ET
The women of The View gave their honest opinions on Rosie O'Donnell's recent facelift confession.
Joy Behar kicked off the topic by calling the comedian her "friend," noting O'Donnell "was racked with guilt over her decision" to go under the knife since she "used to be against women getting work done on their faces because she thought it was a betrayal against feminism."
Ana Navarro Praises Rosie O'Donnell's Decision
Behar added that the former The View co-host had the procedure because she "wanted to look more rested and less haunted."
Ana Navarro chimed in to reveal she texted O'Donnell about the situation: "I said to her, 'being a feminist means doing something that makes you feel empowered and happy.'"
In response, O'Donnell texted Navarro, "I wanted to do this because I was looking sad when I'm feeling so happy."
In addition, the star lost around 50 pounds, making her face droop more.
"It's not a dramatic thing where all of a sudden she looks like she's from a different ethnicity," Navarro continued. "She looks like Rosie O'Donnell without the lines."
'It's Individual Choice That Makes It Powerful'
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- Joy Behar Reveals the Cosmetic Enhancements She's Undergone: 'I've Told Everybody'
- Rosie O'Donnell Shares Rare Unfiltered Before-and-After Photos of Her Facelift After Slamming Surgery as 'Betrayal of Feminism'
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Sunny Hostin agreed, admitting she was "surprised someone as strong and funny and interesting as Rosie equated having work done to being anti-feminist."
"It's close to the whole tradwife vs. working woman, how we always talk about, well, is it bad, then, to want to be at home? It was always about choice," Sara Haines pointed out. "That's where equality comes, that's where the feminism really is. It's individual choice that makes it powerful."
Alyssa Farah Griffin, who has struggled with "body image," commended O'Donnell's decision to be honest about the surgery.
"I respect it when celebrities share what they've got done. It means a lot to me personally," the new mom expressed. "You scroll through Instagram and ask, 'Why does everyone look so much better?' When people are honest, I think it helps a lot of people feel much better."
The Stars Discuss Cosmetic Work They've Had
Behar then asked her colleagues what work they've had done, to which Griffin replied, "I do the same as you, lasers and Botox.”
Hostin confirmed she had a b----- reduction, prompting Behar to declare, "I want that! I have like Thelma and Louise. Thelma is bigger than Louise."
"That’s normal. Every woman has varied sizes," Haines said.
"Mine don’t! I have the same now, and I’m happy about it," Hostin bragged about her augmentation surgery.