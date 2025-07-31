Megyn Kelly Tells Donald Trump Not to Pardon Sean 'Diddy' Combs Since Rapper 'Hates' the President: 'He Doesn't Deserve a Favor From You'
Megyn Kelly has voiced her distaste over mounting rumors that President Donald Trump is considering pardoning Sean "Diddy" Combs, who's currently awaiting sentencing after being found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
The journalist first addressed her concerns over the situation via X, the platform formerly named Twitter.
Megyn Kelly Claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is a 'Trump Hater'
"Trump should not pardon Diddy. He doesn’t deserve it. He’s a Trump hater. He’s a woman abuser," she wrote. "MAGA is already upset over elites seeming to cover for each other. This would not help. GOP struggling [with] young female voters, most of whom will HATE a Diddy pardon."
She also touched on the topic on "The Megyn Kelly Show," telling the POTUS, "Diddy can’t stand you. He was once nice to you, he turned on you and he doesn’t deserve a favor from you."
The political commentator emphasized that pardoning the Bad Boy Records would only amp up backlash against him, as countless Americans have criticized the way he's handled the Jeffrey Epstein files drama.
As OK! reported, an insider recently revealed to a news outlet that the president is "seriously considering" pardoning the "I Need a Girl" vocalist, who was first arrested in September 2024.
The idea has reportedly gone from "just another Trump weave to an actionable event." However, the source insisted, "any decision on a Combs pardon is in flux until Trump actually puts his signature on paper."
- 'Evil' Donald Trump Ridiculed for Considering Pardoning Sean 'Diddy' Combs Because 'He Used to Really Like Me a Lot'
- 'The View' Ladies Make Fun of 'Stuck in the '90s' Donald Trump: 'Still Thinks Diddy Is Puff Daddy'
- Mark Cuban Hints Donald Trump Attended Disgraced Star Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Infamous Parties
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Trump Said He Would 'Look at the Facts' of Combs' Case
Trump first floated the idea in late May, revealing he was contacted by Combs' legal team before the trial even concluded.
"I would certainly look at the facts. If I think somebody was mistreated..." the businessman said before going off to talk about his relationship with Diddy.
"Whether they like me or don't like me, it wouldn't have any impact. I haven't seen him. I haven't spoken to him in years," the father-of-five noted. "He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics, that relationship busted up, from what I read."
"You know, it's different. You become a much different person when you run for politics, and you do what's right. I could do other things, and I'm sure he'd like me, and I'm sure other people would like me, but it wouldn't be as good for our country," he added.
Meanwhile, the music mogul's legal team is busy trying to get Combs out of jail.
This week, they filed two motions: one to get him out on bail via a $50 million bond and one to insist the verdict must be overturned or the star be given a new trial.