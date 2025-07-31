Megyn Kelly Tells Donald Trump Not to Pardon Sean 'Diddy' Combs Since Rapper 'Hates' the President: 'He Doesn't Deserve a Favor From You'

Trump first floated the idea in late May, revealing he was contacted by Combs' legal team before the trial even concluded.

"I would certainly look at the facts. If I think somebody was mistreated..." the businessman said before going off to talk about his relationship with Diddy.

"Whether they like me or don't like me, it wouldn't have any impact. I haven't seen him. I haven't spoken to him in years," the father-of-five noted. "He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics, that relationship busted up, from what I read."

"You know, it's different. You become a much different person when you run for politics, and you do what's right. I could do other things, and I'm sure he'd like me, and I'm sure other people would like me, but it wouldn't be as good for our country," he added.