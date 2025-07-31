or
Megyn Kelly Tells Donald Trump Not to Pardon Sean 'Diddy' Combs Since Rapper 'Hates' the President: 'He Doesn't Deserve a Favor From You'

Photo of Donald Trump, Megyn Kelly and Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: @megynkelly/instagram;mega

Megyn Kelly said 'woman abuser' Sean 'Diddy' Combs doesn't deserve a pardon from Donald Trump.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 31 2025, Published 4:31 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly has voiced her distaste over mounting rumors that President Donald Trump is considering pardoning Sean "Diddy" Combs, who's currently awaiting sentencing after being found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

The journalist first addressed her concerns over the situation via X, the platform formerly named Twitter.

Megyn Kelly Claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is a 'Trump Hater'

Image of Megyn Kelly urged Donald Trump not to pardon 'woman abuser' Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: mega

Megyn Kelly urged Donald Trump not to pardon 'woman abuser' Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

"Trump should not pardon Diddy. He doesn’t deserve it. He’s a Trump hater. He’s a woman abuser," she wrote. "MAGA is already upset over elites seeming to cover for each other. This would not help. GOP struggling [with] young female voters, most of whom will HATE a Diddy pardon."

She also touched on the topic on "The Megyn Kelly Show," telling the POTUS, "Diddy can’t stand you. He was once nice to you, he turned on you and he doesn’t deserve a favor from you."

The political commentator emphasized that pardoning the Bad Boy Records would only amp up backlash against him, as countless Americans have criticized the way he's handled the Jeffrey Epstein files drama.

Image of Kelly claimed the rapper is 'a Trump hater' who 'doesn't deserve a favor' from the president.
Source: mega

Kelly claimed the rapper is 'a Trump hater' who 'doesn't deserve a favor' from the president.

As OK! reported, an insider recently revealed to a news outlet that the president is "seriously considering" pardoning the "I Need a Girl" vocalist, who was first arrested in September 2024.

The idea has reportedly gone from "just another Trump weave to an actionable event." However, the source insisted, "any decision on a Combs pardon is in flux until Trump actually puts his signature on paper."

Megyn Kelly

Trump Said He Would 'Look at the Facts' of Combs' Case

Image of a new report claimed Trump is 'seriously considering' pardoning Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: @megynkelly/instagram

A new report claimed Trump is 'seriously considering' pardoning Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Trump first floated the idea in late May, revealing he was contacted by Combs' legal team before the trial even concluded.

"I would certainly look at the facts. If I think somebody was mistreated..." the businessman said before going off to talk about his relationship with Diddy.

"Whether they like me or don't like me, it wouldn't have any impact. I haven't seen him. I haven't spoken to him in years," the father-of-five noted. "He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics, that relationship busted up, from what I read."

"You know, it's different. You become a much different person when you run for politics, and you do what's right. I could do other things, and I'm sure he'd like me, and I'm sure other people would like me, but it wouldn't be as good for our country," he added.

Photo of The rapper has been in jail since September 2024.
Source: mega

The rapper has been in jail since September 2024.

Meanwhile, the music mogul's legal team is busy trying to get Combs out of jail.

This week, they filed two motions: one to get him out on bail via a $50 million bond and one to insist the verdict must be overturned or the star be given a new trial.

