Megyn Kelly Thinks Prince William Will Strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of Royal Titles When He's King: 'It Should Happen ASAP'
Nov. 6 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly believes Prince William will officially cut ties with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once he's king.
Less than a week after King Charles stripped his brother Andrew Mountbatten Windsor of his "prince" title, the journalist admitted that she thinks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are next in line.
Megyn Kelly Makes Prediction About the Sussexes
"King William, in whatever years it takes after he ascends, I think he’s going to take away their royal titles, and that should happen ASAP," the journalist predicted to a news outlet, referring to when the Princes of Wales takes the throne after his father.
"These two are all about themselves," Kelly alleged. "I think it’s a matter of time before they lose their titles, and they definitely have lost support here in the United States."
"No one cares about them, and no one is rooting for them. You saw them get booed at the World Series game the other day," she pointed out. "That’s real."
The podcast host was referring to when the Sussexes appeared on the jumbotron at the October 28 game in Los Angeles.
Despite not receiving a warm welcome, the Suits alum posted footage from their night on Instagram, showing the couple wearing L.A. Dodgers hats, cheering on the home team from luxury seats and eating hot dogs.
Andrew's Scandals
- 'Betrayed the Family': Prince William Planning to Strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of Royal Titles as He 'Despises' Them
- King Charles Won't Strip Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Of Sussex Titles Because It Would Be 'Too Petty & Punitive,' Spills Royal Expert
- Royal Bombshell: Queen Elizabeth Being Encouraged To Strip Prince Harry Of Royal Titles
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Harry and Meghan moved to America and stepped down from the monarchy in 2020. Two years later, Andrew took a step back from his royal duties due to Virginia Giuffre claiming she was forced to sleep with him when she was 17, as she claimed to be a victim of Jeffrey Epstein's s-- trafficking scandal.
Andrew denied the allegation and the two settled out of court, but Andrew's friendship with the late pedophile began to spark endless headlines.
Andrew Loses His Royal Titles
In April, Giuffre took her own life, but in October, her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, shared more shocking accusations against Andrew.
On October 30, Buckingham Palace announced, "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."
The former Duke of York was also ordered to moved out of his home.
"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation," the message stated. "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."