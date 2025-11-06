Megyn Kelly Thinks Prince William Will Strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of Royal Titles When He's King: 'It Should Happen ASAP'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly Makes Prediction About the Sussexes

Source: mega Megyn Kelly believes Prince William will take away Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's titles when he becomes king.

"King William, in whatever years it takes after he ascends, I think he’s going to take away their royal titles, and that should happen ASAP," the journalist predicted to a news outlet, referring to when the Princes of Wales takes the throne after his father. "These two are all about themselves," Kelly alleged. "I think it’s a matter of time before they lose their titles, and they definitely have lost support here in the United States."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @meghan/instagram The journalist mocked the Sussexes for getting booed at a World Series game.

"No one cares about them, and no one is rooting for them. You saw them get booed at the World Series game the other day," she pointed out. "That’s real." The podcast host was referring to when the Sussexes appeared on the jumbotron at the October 28 game in Los Angeles. Despite not receiving a warm welcome, the Suits alum posted footage from their night on Instagram, showing the couple wearing L.A. Dodgers hats, cheering on the home team from luxury seats and eating hot dogs.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew's Scandals

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega Andrew denied sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre when she was 17.

Harry and Meghan moved to America and stepped down from the monarchy in 2020. Two years later, Andrew took a step back from his royal duties due to Virginia Giuffre claiming she was forced to sleep with him when she was 17, as she claimed to be a victim of Jeffrey Epstein's s-- trafficking scandal. Andrew denied the allegation and the two settled out of court, but Andrew's friendship with the late pedophile began to spark endless headlines.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Loses His Royal Titles

Source: mega King Charles stripped Andrew of his titles, so he now goes by Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

In April, Giuffre took her own life, but in October, her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl, shared more shocking accusations against Andrew. On October 30, Buckingham Palace announced, "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Andrew was ordered to vacate the Royal Lodge.