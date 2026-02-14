Megyn Kelly Blasts 'Today' Show for 'Despicable Gaffe' Post About Mothers as Host Savannah Guthrie's Mom Remains Missing

Article continues below advertisement

The 'Today' Show Posted a Video Tribute to Mothers

The 'Today' show shared a video on February 13.

The post noted how Adrienne's mom comforted Sheinelle after her husband, Uche Ojeh, died in May 2025 from cancer. "Nothing beats a mom hug," the caption read. Megyn, 55, took to her website to shame the weird timing of the social media snapshot. "She is suffering quite clearly, and this is what her colleagues do?" the journalist scoffed. Nancy, 84, was reported missing on February 1 from her Tucson, Ariz., home, with Savanah, 54, her family and the FBI tirelessly searching for her within the last two weeks.

Megyn Kelly Was Baffled by the Talk Show's Weirdly-Timed Clip

The video showed Disney star Adrienne Bailon-Houghton's mom hugging host Sheinelle Jones.

Megyn wondered if the post was a "despicable gaffe or an intentional move." While the attorney did confess that she has "an ax to grind" with the show after she was fired from it in 2018, she feels some "bias" toward the network. The political commentator was the host of NBC's Megyn Kelly Today in 2017 and was ousted after she received backlash for her statements about blackface. Megyn wasn't the only person to question Today's oddly-timed Instagram.

Megyn Kelly aired her grievances out about the 'Today' show.

"I feel like this is a very poorly worded caption, given that Savannah’s mom is still missing," one fan wrote. "To choose this caption .. right now.. is tone deaf and ultimately unkind to those affected. And those affected just happen to be members of the Today family," another user chimed in. One fan shook their head: "Not the time for this post with what poor Savannah is going through! We all love our mom’s love and support but save the post for another day."

Savannah Guthrie Shared an Emotional #TBT Clip in Honor of Her Missing Mom

View this post on Instagram Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie posted a throwback video with her mom, Nancy, on February 12.