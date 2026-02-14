Megyn Kelly Blasts 'Today' Show for 'Despicable Gaffe' Post About Mothers as Host Savannah Guthrie's Mom Remains Missing
Feb. 14 2026, Published 3:22 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly slammed the Today show in an explosive post on her blog for their seemingly insensitive post about mothers as host Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy, still hasn't been found.
The NBC show shared a video on their Instagram on February 13, which featured co-host Sheinelle Jones hugging Disney Channel alum Adrienne Bailon-Houghton's mother.
The 'Today' Show Posted a Video Tribute to Mothers
The post noted how Adrienne's mom comforted Sheinelle after her husband, Uche Ojeh, died in May 2025 from cancer. "Nothing beats a mom hug," the caption read.
Megyn, 55, took to her website to shame the weird timing of the social media snapshot. "She is suffering quite clearly, and this is what her colleagues do?" the journalist scoffed.
Nancy, 84, was reported missing on February 1 from her Tucson, Ariz., home, with Savanah, 54, her family and the FBI tirelessly searching for her within the last two weeks.
Megyn Kelly Was Baffled by the Talk Show's Weirdly-Timed Clip
Megyn wondered if the post was a "despicable gaffe or an intentional move." While the attorney did confess that she has "an ax to grind" with the show after she was fired from it in 2018, she feels some "bias" toward the network.
The political commentator was the host of NBC's Megyn Kelly Today in 2017 and was ousted after she received backlash for her statements about blackface.
Megyn wasn't the only person to question Today's oddly-timed Instagram.
- Hoda Kotb Shares Uplifting Message of 'Hope' After Savannah Guthrie's 'Vulnerable' Mom, 84, Goes Missing
- 'Hopeless' Hoda Kotb Returns to 'Today' as She Supports Pal Savannah Guthrie Amid Her Mom's Disappearance
- Hoda Kotb Makes Emotional Return to 'Today' 1 Year After Leaving to Fill in for Savannah Guthrie as Desperate Search for Nancy Guthrie Continues
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I feel like this is a very poorly worded caption, given that Savannah’s mom is still missing," one fan wrote. "To choose this caption .. right now.. is tone deaf and ultimately unkind to those affected. And those affected just happen to be members of the Today family," another user chimed in.
One fan shook their head: "Not the time for this post with what poor Savannah is going through! We all love our mom’s love and support but save the post for another day."
Savannah Guthrie Shared an Emotional #TBT Clip in Honor of Her Missing Mom
On February 12, Savannah shared a sweet Reel on her own Instagram account of herself as a young girl, embracing Nancy.
"Our lovely mom. 💛we will never give up on her.thank you for your prayers and hope," the anchorwoman captioned the emotional throwback clip.
Nancy's disappearance has caused a massive investigation, with law enforcement recently finding blood at her home, as well as surveillance footage released by the FBI showing a masked, armed individual.
A reward for $100,000 was posted by the FBI, encouraging people to come forward with any possible information. While four suspects have been detained so far in the case, there still isn't any concrete evidence that they have anything to do with Nancy's vanishing.