Megyn Kelly Weighs in on Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mom Case: 'This Is Probably a Murder'

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly is speaking out about the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother — and she’s not sugarcoating her opinion. During a recent episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the podcast host shared her belief that the case may already be heading toward a tragic outcome. Nancy Guthrie, 84, has now been missing for over 10 days, and Megyn suggested the situation may be far more serious than an abduction.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly believes the case may not be a kidnapping.

Article continues below advertisement

“Let's face it, there's probably not a kidnapper. This is probably a murder. I'm sorry, that's what I think, that’s [my] thought for many days now. My belief is, whoever wrote those ransom notes was an opportunist trying to take advantage of a suffering family," she said, referring to the ransom message that was sent to the family on February 3.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn went on to explain why she believes the monetary demand may not have been legitimate. “They didn't pay the ransom. And I think that was the right move, as I said yesterday, I don't think I'd pay it. I think someone has taken Nancy Guthrie's life, and the real question in my mind now is, who and why? Why did they remove her from the home before they did it? Because that we know too. We know they were in there for about 41 minutes, because we know the nest cameras were taken out at 1:47 and Nancy Guthrie's pacemaker disconnected from her iPhone at 2:28 so we know it took about 41 minutes for the perpetrator to do whatever he did inside that home," the journalist stated.

Article continues below advertisement

The former Fox News anchor continued laying out her theory, pointing to specific details investigators have shared. “What did he do? It doesn't appear that he killed Nancy Guthrie in her home, because that pacemaker was still connected to the iPhone at 2:28am, when it appears he took her from the home. It does appear he took her because A, she's no longer there. B, the pacemaker disconnected from the iPhone at that hour,” she explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nancy Guthrie has been missing for over 10 days.

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn also questioned the timeline and physical evidence reportedly found at the scene. “And C, there was blood, at least on the front stoop, and we believe inside the house, the sheriff continues to say there was DNA inside that they're having analyzed, that all would suggest someone took her and that she was alive. I just can't get past why would the pacemaker not have disconnected until 2:28 if she'd been killed prior to that…” she added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

As the investigation unfolds, new developments have surfaced. According to ABC News, the FBI has assisted the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in detaining a person for questioning in connection with Nancy’s disappearance.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA A person was detained during a traffic stop in Arizona.

Article continues below advertisement

A law enforcement official briefed on the case told the outlet that an individual was stopped during a traffic stop in Rio Rico, Ariz., south of Tucson near the Mexico border. Authorities are now preparing to search a location tied to the person being questioned. At the time of press, it remains unclear whether the detained individual is the same person shown in surveillance footage released by the FBI on Tuesday, February 10. No arrest warrant had been issued when the individual was taken into custody, meaning the person had not been formally charged. The person was later released on February 11.

Article continues below advertisement

A separate law enforcement source told TMZ that the individual is not a member of the Guthrie family. This contradicts earlier reporting from Ashleigh Banfield, who claimed that Tommaso Cioni, Anne Guthrie — Savannah’s sister — was the alleged “prime suspect” in the case.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram;MEGA Authorities are still investigating the ransom letter.