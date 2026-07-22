Megyn Kelly Says Tom Brady Is 'Overexposed' Since Retiring From the NFL: 'He Does Not Need the Money'

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Megyn Kelly believes Tom Brady has become a little too visible since stepping away from the NFL. During a recent episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the conservative commentator questioned why the legendary quarterback continues making frequent public appearances despite already having one of the most successful careers in sports. “I have been wondering about Tom Brady for a while because I noticed in my own observation, he's overexposed. And it's a strange decision for someone that famous and talented and accomplished to need overexposure, to need like the daily clicks as badly as he seems to,” she said.

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Source: Megyn Kelly/Youtube Megyn Kelly said Tom Brady has become ‘overexposed’ since retiring from the NFL.

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Kelly then brought up Brady's appearance at the July 17 WWE event, where he slapped Logan Paul onstage during a segment. “Then this came two days later…. it was the two of them once again, and it's Tom Brady at the World Cup, giving Logan Paul the finger,” she stated. She went on to reference Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy about Brady's recent public image. “Then came Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy with a commentary on what the h--- they're doing… I agree with Portnoy. He came on the show and we talked about Brady one time, and he's been ripping on him for a long time, but he's not wrong there. I had the same feeling…” Kelly continued.

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Source: Megyn Kelly/Youtube

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Why Kelly Thinks Brady Doesn't Need to Be in the Spotlight

Source: @WWE/X Kelly pointed to Tom Brady's recent WWE segment with Logan Paul and his World Cup appearance as examples of his growing visibility.

Kelly also recalled a conversation she previously had with sports commentator Jason Whitlock, saying one of his observations about Brady stuck with her. “It was such a good line. I don't want to butcher it, but it was, what what does like a GOAT do when the applause stops,” Kelly shared. “When we put you up on that pedestal, we expect you to stay up there with some measure of unavailability. I agree with how Jason put it, if you're too available to us, and you know we revered you nationwide… but he won't stay up there. He refuses to stay up there, and I don't get it because Fox is paying him almost $400 million for his contract right now. Not to mention all the hundreds of millions he made as a player with all of his endorsements and so on. He does not need the money.” She questioned why the seven-time Super Bowl champion continues participating in what she described as “influencer-style” moments despite already having a lucrative broadcasting career.

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Kelly Reflects on Brady's Personal Life

Source: MEGA The podcast host argued Tom Brady does not need additional publicity because of his reported $400 million Fox broadcasting contract.

Kelly also suggested Brady's life may have changed following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, with whom he shares two children. He also has a son from his prior romance with Bridget Moynahan. Bündchen is now married to Joaquim Valente, and the couple recently welcomed a son together. “When a man has a wife and a family to come home to every night, they ground him in in the best sense, and they give him something to strive for, like the respect of that family. The values that you're trying to teach your children, and as the head of that family, like all the things that run through a man's mind when he goes off to work or sits down at his desk to work are no longer really motivating Tom Brady,” Kelly stated. She continued by discussing Brady's rumored dating life and busy social calendar. “He's like allegedly sleeping with Alix Earle or this other model or that model. He's from party to party, from red carpet event to red carpet event, and I do think for like a younger man in his 20s that might sound very s---. I think when you're what, 48 years old, and you've lost the greatest supermodel in the world, and full-time custody of your kids after a couple years, which it's been now since they divorced, and she's off with another great-looking guy, and just had a sweet baby boy with him,” she added.

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Tom Brady and Logan Paul beefing at the World Cup final 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Zm8pUCXVzu — TB EGO (@TomBradyEgo) July 19, 2026 Source: @TomBradyEgo/X

Her Final Take

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly suggested Tom Brady's divorce from Gisele Bündchen may have changed his priorities and public lifestyle.