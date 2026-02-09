Alix Earle and Tom Brady 'Hooking Up' After Being Spotted at Same Super Bowl Parties, Source Claims
Feb. 9 2026, Published 2:25 p.m. ET
Alix Earle and Tom Brady attending the same 2026 Super Bowl parties may be more than just a coincidence.
The influencer, 25, and retired NFL star, 48, are "hooking up," sources told a news outlet on Monday, February 9.
Alix Earle and Tom Brady Got Cozy During Super Bowl Weekend
The rumored couple looked comfortable in a social media video shared by DeuxMoi over the weekend, where Brady and Earle could be seen in close conversation as they danced together in a corner of the busy dance floor, drinks in hand.
The football player was dressed casually in a baseball cap and glasses, while the TikTok star had her hair in loose blonde curls down her back.
The cozy encounter took place at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 7. The event also garnered A-list guests such as Kendall Jenner, Jay-Z, Sofía Vergara, J Balvin and more.
Alix Earle and Tom Brady Hit Red Carpet Separately
Sources exclusively tell OK! that Earle and Brady both attended the red carpet for EA Sports' Madden Bowl on February 6, but arrived separately.
Earle and Brady first sparked romance rumors in December 2025, as the pair was seen getting flirty while celebrating New Year's Eve in St. Barths.
“A recently single Alix Earle [and] a less recently single Tom Brady were looking cozy at a yacht party last night," a source told Page Six last month.
Tom Brady and Alix Earle Sparked Romance Rumors on NYE
In videos shared on social media, they were seen dancing as Brady’s hand rested on her backside, while another shot showed Earle leaning in to whisper something in his ear.
“They were at a yacht party and met, and broke off from the larger group, talking for a lot of the night," the source continued, adding they seemed flirty during their meet-up.
Alix Earle Is Newly Single
The alleged New Year's Eve rendezvous happened weeks after the Dancing With the Stars alum announced her split from NFL player Braxton Berrios in December 2025.
"It's just been really difficult for me," she said in a TikTok at the time. "We have been doing long distance since, basically, June and we haven't got to see each other often."
Brady has been linked on and off to Irina Shayk following his 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen.