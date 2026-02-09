or
Alix Earle and Tom Brady 'Hooking Up' After Being Spotted at Same Super Bowl Parties, Source Claims

Photo of Tom Brady, Alix Earle
Source: MEGA

Influencer Alix Earle and NFL star Tom Brady reignited rumors they were 'hooking up' after being spotted at the same Super Bowl parties.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 9 2026, Published 2:25 p.m. ET

Alix Earle and Tom Brady attending the same 2026 Super Bowl parties may be more than just a coincidence.

The influencer, 25, and retired NFL star, 48, are "hooking up," sources told a news outlet on Monday, February 9.

Alix Earle and Tom Brady Got Cozy During Super Bowl Weekend

Photo of Tom Brady and Alix Earle were seen dancing together during Super Bowl weekend in San Francisco.
Source: MEGA; @alixearle/Instagram

Tom Brady and Alix Earle were seen dancing together during Super Bowl weekend in San Francisco.

The rumored couple looked comfortable in a social media video shared by DeuxMoi over the weekend, where Brady and Earle could be seen in close conversation as they danced together in a corner of the busy dance floor, drinks in hand.

The football player was dressed casually in a baseball cap and glasses, while the TikTok star had her hair in loose blonde curls down her back.

The cozy encounter took place at Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 7. The event also garnered A-list guests such as Kendall Jenner, Jay-Z, Sofía Vergara, J Balvin and more.

Alix Earle and Tom Brady Hit Red Carpet Separately

Photo of Alix Earle and Tom Brady were spotted attending several of the same events during Super Bowl weekend.
Source: MEGA

Alix Earle and Tom Brady were spotted attending several of the same events during Super Bowl weekend.

Sources exclusively tell OK! that Earle and Brady both attended the red carpet for EA Sports' Madden Bowl on February 6, but arrived separately.

Earle and Brady first sparked romance rumors in December 2025, as the pair was seen getting flirty while celebrating New Year's Eve in St. Barths.

“A recently single Alix Earle [and] a less recently single Tom Brady were looking cozy at a yacht party last night," a source told Page Six last month.

Alix Earle

Tom Brady and Alix Earle Sparked Romance Rumors on NYE

Photo of Tom Brady and Alix Earle were first seen getting flirty during a trip to St. Barths for New Year's Eve.
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady and Alix Earle were first seen getting flirty during a trip to St. Barths for New Year's Eve.

In videos shared on social media, they were seen dancing as Brady’s hand rested on her backside, while another shot showed Earle leaning in to whisper something in his ear.

“They were at a yacht party and met, and broke off from the larger group, talking for a lot of the night," the source continued, adding they seemed flirty during their meet-up.

Alix Earle Is Newly Single

Photo of Alix Earle announced her split from Braxton Berrios in December 2025.
Source: MEGA

Alix Earle announced her split from Braxton Berrios in December 2025.

The alleged New Year's Eve rendezvous happened weeks after the Dancing With the Stars alum announced her split from NFL player Braxton Berrios in December 2025.

"It's just been really difficult for me," she said in a TikTok at the time. "We have been doing long distance since, basically, June and we haven't got to see each other often."

Brady has been linked on and off to Irina Shayk following his 2022 divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

