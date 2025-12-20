Megyn Kelly Trolls Ben Shapiro for Branding Her a 'Coward' and Drops Him as a Friend: 'I Helped Make Him a Star'

Article continues below advertisement

Megyn Kelly clapped back at former friend Ben Shapiro after he labeled her as a "coward" for not denouncing Candace Owens' conspiracies about Charlie Kirk's assassination. The journalist, 55, trolled Shapiro, 41, during a sit-down with Jack Posobiec at Turning Point's AmFest 2025 conference on December 19 and responded to his verbal attack on her.

Megyn Kelly Slammed Ben Shapiro For His Comment

Source: @megynkelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly opened up the current status of her friendship with Ben Shapiro.

"I found it kind of funny that Ben thinks he has the power to decide who gets excommunicated from the conservative movement, which shows a willful blindness about his position in it," Kelly said. "But so I resent the whole thing. I object to the whole thing. He had the nerve to call me a friend right before he called me 'a despicable coward' for not calling out the people he wants called out," she went on.

Source: MEGA Ben Shapiro called out Megyn Kelly and Candace Owens on December 18.

Shapiro mocked Kelly and Owens, 36, and called the former "The Megyn Kelly Show" host a "coward" during a talk on the first day of AmFest conference on Thursday. He also called her out for "characterizing Candace as a young mother and thus shying away from condemning her actions." Owens has been spreading theories, which contribute to the belief that Kirk's September murder was an inside job. Kelly went on to bash Shapiro, saying that he "wants to parent me and be my child."

Megyn Kelly Claims She Put Ben Shapiro on the Map

Source: MEGA Ben Shapiro condemned the two women for their comments on Charlie Kirk's death.

"He wants to tell me what I have to do," she said. "And some of his friends want to act like other victims, because I won't do what they say. They need me... and I resent that he thinks he's in a position to decide who must say what to whom and when." She also denounced their friendship, noting how she helped him get his start in political media. "Nobody knew who the heck Ben Shapiro was when I started putting him on my shows on the Fox News Channel," she declared. "I helped make him a star. And I've been very, very good to Ben over the years, and he’s been good to me too. So I don't think we are friends anymore. I've been a very good friend to Ben," Kelly said, adding that she "knows [he's] losing subscribers."

Source: MEGA 'I helped make him a star. And I've been very, very good to Ben over the years,' Megyn Kelly said.