Feud Explodes: Mel B Calls Spice Girls 'D---heads' for Not Wanting to Reunite for 30th Anniversary Tour
Mel B is apparently upset at her bandmates — Geri Halliwell, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham — for not reuniting.
In a new episode of the Sky Max show Never Mind the Buzzcocks, which will air on Wednesday, October 30, she was asked why she was kicked out of the WhatsApp group after pushing for another tour, to which she said: “Because I’m Northern and say what I think and feel, and I’m constantly saying to the girls, ‘We need to go back on tour.’ Because they’re d---heads.”
The Spice Girls formed in 1994 and achieved record-breaking success, such as six consecutive No. 1 singles and two No. 1 albums before Halliwell left the group in 1998. They recorded their last album in 2000 but got back together in 2007 for a world tour.
In 2012, all five members performed at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, the five ladies reunited at Beckham's 50th birthday party this year, where they performed their hit "Stop," but the fashion guru said this didn't mean anything more was coming down the line.
“I’m really proud of what I did with the Spice Girls, but today, I want to help people assert themselves through fashion, for example, and beauty," she told Radio France. “So there were rumors. People said there would be tours or concerts, but that won’t happen. We’re going to celebrate differently with the girls together.”
Beckham's husband, David Beckham, also shut down rumors about the group reuniting.
“I know it’s what people want, but in all honesty, I think I was the most excited of anyone,” David shared, referring to the viral clip.
“The fact that, obviously, we had all of the girls in one room. All of the girls haven’t been on a stage together for over 15 years. So, to have them all there, to have them all up on stage, to have our youngest son playing guitar?” he added. “The whole reason why the girls are actually up there was I didn’t want to do a traditional video of old clips and people saying, ‘Happy birthday, Victoria!’ My idea was to re-create the ‘Mama’ video, but I wanted it of just Victoria. It was an amazing moment.”