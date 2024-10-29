Mel B is apparently upset at her bandmates — Geri Halliwell, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham — for not reuniting.

In a new episode of the Sky Max show Never Mind the Buzzcocks, which will air on Wednesday, October 30, she was asked why she was kicked out of the WhatsApp group after pushing for another tour, to which she said: “Because I’m Northern and say what I think and feel, and I’m constantly saying to the girls, ‘We need to go back on tour.’ Because they’re d---heads.”