'Not Happening': David Beckham Shuts Down Rumors Spice Girls Will Tour Again After Reuniting at Victoria's 50th Birthday
David Beckham is the Spice Girls’ No. 1 fan!
In a new interview, published on June 13, the former soccer star revealed that the girl group won’t be touring anytime soon, but he will be sure to keep pushing the idea on wife Victoria Beckham.
After sharing a video of his wife alongside Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell as they sang and danced to their song “Stop” at Victoria’s 50th birthday bash, fans have been itching to see the band back together on tour.
“I know it’s what people want, but in all honesty, I think I was the most excited of anyone,” David shared, referring to the viral clip.
“The fact that, obviously, we had all of the girls in one room. All of the girls haven’t been on a stage together for over 15 years. So, to have them all there, to have them all up on stage, to have our youngest son playing guitar?” he added, recalling the special moment with a grin.
“The whole reason why the girls are actually up there was I didn’t want to do a traditional video of old clips and people saying, ‘Happy birthday, Victoria!’ My idea was to re-create the ‘Mama’ video, but I wanted it of just Victoria,” David, 49, explained. “It was an amazing moment.”
However, when it comes to whether Posh, Baby, Sporty, Scary and Ginger Spice will be back on tour, he said, “Unfortunately, that’s not happening.”
“Victoria was so pleased to see the girls, and it was a massive part of her life, the girls, but obviously, all the girls have got their own things going on. They will do certain things together at certain times. But Victoria’s full on with her beauty and fashion businesses. If anyone’s busier than me, it’s her,” he explained.
David concluded by noting, “There’s nothing more that I’d like to see than the girls on stage again, so I’ll still work at it, don’t worry!”
As OK! previously reported, fans went wild in David’s comments section after he shared the footage of the women to his Instagram page on April 21.
“I mean come on x @victoriabeckham @melaniecmusic @officialmelb @emmaleebunton @gerihalliwellhorner 💚💛🧡💜💙,” the hunk wrote at the time.
“David you are the best social media manager out there, thank you for giving the people CONTENT,” one excited person shared, while another added, “The moment the entire planet has been waiting for.”
“The way a whole generation is SHAKING,” one more individual wrote.
Variety spoke to David.