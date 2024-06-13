'Not Happening': David Beckham Shuts Down Rumors Spice Girls Will Tour Again After Reuniting at Victoria's 50th Birthday

“The fact that, obviously, we had all of the girls in one room. All of the girls haven’t been on a stage together for over 15 years. So, to have them all there, to have them all up on stage, to have our youngest son playing guitar?” he added, recalling the special moment with a grin.

“The whole reason why the girls are actually up there was I didn’t want to do a traditional video of old clips and people saying, ‘Happy birthday, Victoria!’ My idea was to re-create the ‘Mama’ video, but I wanted it of just Victoria,” David, 49, explained. “It was an amazing moment.”