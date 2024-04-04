Mel B Reveals Why She 'Always' Gets Temporarily Kicked Out of the Spice Girls' Group Chat
On the outs or playing around?
On the Thursday, April 4, installment of the British talk show This Morning, guest Melanie "Mel B" Brown confirmed the buzz that she was kicked out of the Spice Girls' group chat!
"That always happens to me, because I say things," the mother-of-three quipped.
However, the singer, 48, clarified she's not on bad terms with Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton or Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm, explaining she got the boot because she keeps spilling the beans on a potential reunion. (Victoria Beckham departed the girl group years ago.)
"You know, I get so excited when it comes to Spice Girls, because it is 30 years. And, you know, we’ve got a lot to celebrate — the fact that we’re all still healthy and living life and all talking still," she shared. "It’s nice, so I can’t say anything else to get myself kicked out!"
It was just last month that Brown mentioned a reunion, sharing in an interview, "We need happiness, we need empowerment back again, we need Spice Girls back basically."
"We are definitely doing something," the "Wannabe" vocalist confirmed. "I’m probably going to get told off [for revealing that], but I’ve said it. There you go. I'm in trouble now."
The last time the ladies got together was in 2019, though Beckham, 49, chose to put her pop star career in the past and focus on other ventures.
"I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls. But I think now with everything else I've got going on — with my fashion, and my beauty line, four children — I couldn't commit to that," she explained in 2022 of opting out.
In one interview from a few years ago, the clothing designer admitted it took "a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says, 'You know, I'm not doing it because things feel different now than they used to.'"
"I'd rather concentrate on my family and my company. I'm very happy to be the woman I am…" the mom-of-four added.
There don't appear to be any hard feelings over her decision, as when the group's 2019 performances kicked off, Beckham wrote via social media, "Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour! x VB #SpiceGirls #FriendshipNeverEnds."