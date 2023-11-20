The Spice Girls Used to Flash Male Hotel Employees as a Prank, Mel B Reveals: 'They Wouldn't Know Where to Look'
Melanie Brown, best known as Mel B or Scary Spice from The Spice Girls, is sharing some details from the girl group's time on the road.
In a new interview, the singer, 48, explained that all of the women were extremely close — to the point where they had no problem disrobing in front of each other.
"I pretty much traveled everywhere with the Spice Girls," she shared. "We’d always all end up in the same room sleeping in the same bed even though we had a room each."
The ladies — which includes Victoria Beckham, 49, Emma Bunton, 47, Geri Halliwell, 51, and Melanie Chisolm, 49 — would also have some fun with the hotel staff when they stayed at a resort.
"Then the room-service guy would come in — usually it would be a guy — and one of us (often me) would pretend to drop a towel and they wouldn’t know where to look," Brown confessed. "We were always getting up to pranks like that."
Though the singers disbanded in 2000, they got back together in 2007. After another break, they reunited once again in 2018 — though this time around, Beckham opted not to return.
The fashion designer explained she left after having an epiphany while watching Elton John, 76, sing.
"He performed 'Tiny Dancer,' as if it were the first time, and you realized this was like oxygen for himIt was a life-changing moment — while singing and dancing was fun for you, it wasn't your passion," she said in a letter to herself, which she published with British Vogue. "That day, you started your quest to uncover your own dreams. It was time to step away from being a Spice Girl. For the first time, you were venturing out on your own, and it was terrifying. It was scary to close a chapter that defined you."
Chisholm insisted there aren't any hard feelings between the stars.
"It is tough because, obviously, she’s a huge part of the band. As Geri always says, because you know, there were times as I mentioned earlier, that I wasn’t sure. And we really support each other on that, on the decisions that we make, and we really support her and she’s really supporting us," she shared in an interview. "I really think that’s a big part of our ethos. She’s very excited for us and it’s going to be strange because none of us can watch The Spice Girls on stage —but she will be able to.”
The Mirror reported the excerpt from The Time's interview with Brown.