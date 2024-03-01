OK Magazine
Victoria Beckham Uses Crutches After Breaking Her Foot in the Gym: Photos

Mar. 1 2024, Published 3:49 p.m. ET

Get well soon!

On Thursday, February 29, Victoria Beckham sparked concern after she stepped out using forearm crutches and wearing a foot cast, but the fashion designer and her husband clarified what happened in separate social media posts.

Victoria Beckham broke her foot via an accident at the gym.

"Apparently my wife's little accident in the gym was a clean break," David Beckham wrote that same day in an Instagram Story upload.

The mom-of-four first mentioned her accident on February 14, sharing, "Happy Valentine's Day to me…Fell over in the gym!!!!!"

The star didn't let the injury prevent her from attending Paris Fashion Week.

Despite Posh's new accessories being less than chic, she kept the rest of her Parisian ensemble stylish, wearing a pair of oversized sunglasses, black trench coat, tight black pants and one pointed-toe shoe.

The next day, she stuck to all-black again, rocking the same specs, a black moto jacket and baggy black pants.

The star is in town for Paris Fashion Week, and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz snapped a photo with her during "pre-show prep and fittings in Paris!! 🇫🇷."

In the sweet snap, the former singer was once again wearing a cast and using the crutches, and she also needed the equipment when closing out her collection's show on March 1.

Beckham posted with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz in Paris.

The girls' snap comes after rumors of tension between them, as insiders claimed they particularly butted heads over things related to Nicola and Brooklyn Beckham's wedding.

However, the model, 29, clarified the allegations in an interview with GRAZIA USA.

"Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress. And I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story," she shared.

"We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it," the actress continued, explaining they were then forced to go with another designer.

Brooklyn Beckham and the model wed in 2022.

"When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings," she admitted. "I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth. It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true. They’re great in-laws."

Since then, Nicola has gone out her way to sing her mother-in-law's praises.

"I love her, and she’s such an incredible, successful woman," Nicola recently gushed in an interview with Byrdie. "How lucky am I that I get to ask her for advice? I’m blessed!"

