OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Brooklyn Beckham
NEWS

David and Victoria Beckham Are 'Horrified' Over Brooklyn Family Feud: 'They Are Afraid of Losing Their Son'

image of Victoria and David Beckham, inset of Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham
Source: MEGA

David and Victoria Beckham are afraid of losing their son Brooklyn Beckham amid their recent family feud.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 24 2026, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

David and Victoria Beckham are not ready to lose son Brooklyn Beckham forever.

The trio have been involved in a fiery family feud in recent days, with the Spice Girls member, 51, and the retired soccer player, 50, always being open to welcome Brooklyn, 26, with open arms whenever he's ready to reconcile.

Brooklyn Beckham Trashed His Family on Social Media

image of Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham trashed his parents on social media on January 19.

On January 19, the former photographer slammed his parents in a series of scathing Instagram posts, where he claimed they were trying to "control narratives" and "ruin" his marriage to wife Nicola Peltz.

“They are afraid of losing their son and would take him back in a minute," a source told People on January 23. "They are a close family, too. Just in a different way than Nicola’s family is."

image of Victoria and David Beckham
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham accused his parents of trying to 'ruin' his marriage.

“They love Brooklyn and are horrified about everything,” the source went on. Tensions started to rise between Brooklyn, Nicola, 31, and the Beckham clan when the two married in a lavish ceremony in 2022.

There were previous reports that Nicola and Victoria did not get along, with the singer reportedly canceling the actress' dress at the eleventh hour, as well as Victoria seemingly dancing inappropriately at the nuptials.

Despite the rift, another insider believes that David and Victoria will mend things with their son after he aired out the family's dirty laundry on social media.

David and Victoria Beckham Could Potentially Do a Tell-All Interview

image of Nicola Peltz, Victoria, Brooklyn and Cruz Beckham
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham married Nicola Peltz in 2022.

“David and Victoria believe time will heal this,” the source revealed. “They know over time that Brooklyn will come back. They can’t really do anything until then.”

“Brooklyn and Nicola do not speak with David or Victoria,” they noted, adding that “they speak only through mediators."

The footballer and the fashion designer have also allegedly been looking to capitalize on the feud.

image of Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham
Source: MEGA

Posh Spice and the retired athlete were allegedly contacted to do a tell-all interview about their feud with Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz.

The A-listers were reportedly contacted by Oprah Winfrey to do a tell-all interview about their fractured relationship with their son.

“They’ve been silent long enough,” a source told Rob Shuter's Substack page recently. “Brooklyn went on social media and aired his grievances first. Now Victoria and David are thinking it’s their turn to tell the story on their terms — clearly, honestly, and on camera.”

“Oprah’s team reached out immediately, and there are offers from almost every major show in the U.S. and U.K.,” an insider close to the contract negotiations alleged. “Networks see this as a blockbuster interview.”

