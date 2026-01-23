Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'Couldn't Be Happier' After Attacking Model's Famous Parents, Claims Insider: 'It's Been Therapeutic'

Article continues below advertisement

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz feel better than ever after publicly addressing their ongoing rift with his famous parents, a source claims. An insider recently revealed that the married couple feels a sense of relief after Brooklyn broke his silence and addressed the tension with Victoria and David Beckham on Instagram.

“They told us, ‘We’re glad we did it,'” a source close to the couple shared with an outlet on Thursday, January 22.

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham reportedly feels 'relieved' after speaking out about his family.

“They feel like a massive weight has been lifted off them and they’re pleased with the support they’ve received,” the source explained, adding that they “couldn’t be happier” with how things played out. “It’s been therapeutic to finally get things off their chests, which they’ve been bottling up for years.”

Brooklyn and Nicola, who were recently spotted spending time together in Malibu, are said to be feeling more at peace now that they’ve distanced themselves from the Beckham family dynamic. “This has just made things even clearer to him — he wants nothing more to do with his parents,” the insider claimed.

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham accused his parents of interfering in his marriage.

As OK! previously reported, the 26-year-old chef took to his Instagram Stories to address the family drama directly. While Brooklyn initially hoped to keep matters private, he said he felt forced to speak out after Victoria and David allegedly began “going to the press” about the situation. Brooklyn opened his statement with a blunt admission, writing, "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

"For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family," he continued, referencing social media posts, family gatherings and what he described as "inauthentic relationships." "Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade," Brooklyn added. "But I believe the truth will always come out."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA The couple reportedly said addressing the feud was emotionally freeing.

The eldest Beckham son went on to accuse his parents of long-standing interference in his marriage to Nicola. Brooklyn alleged that his famous parents have been "trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped."

"My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress. Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife and our future children," he claimed. "They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since."

Source: MEGA The chef said stepping away from his family brought him peace.

Brooklyn also said that on the eve of their wedding, family members told him that Nicola, 31, "was not blood" and "not family." He also addressed reports suggesting he skipped David’s 50th birthday celebration in 2025, saying that he and Nicola actually traveled to London — but claimed the former soccer star "refused" to see him unless the model stayed away. "My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together," Brooklyn wrote.