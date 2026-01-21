Nicola Peltz's Ex-Employee Slams Her as 'Worst Celebrity Ever,' Sides With David and Victoria Beckham in Explosive Family Feud
Jan. 20 2026, Published 8:43 p.m. ET
A new voice has entered the chat.
Nicola Peltz's former hairstylist Justin Anderson is siding with David and Victoria Beckham amid the family's heated ongoing feud — and he didn't hold back from calling his former client a "bad apple."
"Brooklyn's wife was one of the worst 'celebs' I've ever worked with," the hairdresser wrote in a social media comment on Monday, January 19, per a news outlet. "It's her [100 percent emoji]. She's a baddddd apple. Everyone knows how close the Beckham family really is ..."
Nicola Peltz's Former Hairstylist Calls Her a 'Bad Apple'
In a separate message posted to his Instagram Stories, Justin reiterated that Nicola, 31, was "not nice" and had "spooky energy."
"I can say with my full chest. Not good energy ... Based on how many wedding planners she went through, I think she's the issue," he claimed. "Not a good person ... So, like I perked up right when I saw they were getting married. I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, this isn't going to be good for that family.'"
Feud Rumors Ignited After Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Wedding
Rumors of a feud within the Beckham family ignited shortly after Brooklyn Beckham and Peltz's April 2022 wedding, with many noticing that the heiress didn't wear a dress designed by her mother-in-law, 51.
Speculation only intensified after the young couple were absent from David's 50th birthday celebration in May 2025, where the former soccer player's other three children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper were present.
Brooklyn Beckham Declared He Would Never Reconcile With Family
Brooklyn, 26, broke his silence on the family drama in a lengthy statement posted to his Instagram Stories on Monday, January 19, declaring that he never wants to reconcile with his family.
"The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life," he claimed. "For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief."
He also confirmed the wedding dress drama between Victoria and his wife, while also revealing that the fashion designer "hijacked" the first dance.
"My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding and it hasn't stopped," he wrote. "My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress."
David Beckham Subtly Addressed Feud
Although the Spice Girl member has yet to respond to her son's claims, David, 50, subtly hinted at his estranged relationship with his son when he discussed the harmful effects social media can have, particularly on children just one day later.
"I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media. For the good and for the bad," the U.K. native said during an appearance on CNBC's financial program Squawk Box on Tuesday, January 20. "The bad we’ve talked about with what kids can access these days, it can be dangerous."
"But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons. I’ve been able to use my platform and my following for UNICEF. And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children," he continued.
The retired athlete insisted he's "tried to do the same" with his and Victoria's kids.