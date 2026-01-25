Victoria Beckham Reunites With Spice Girls to Celebrate Emma Bunton's 50th Birthday Amid Family Feud With Brooklyn Beckham
Jan. 25 2026, Published 11:56 a.m. ET
Victoria Beckham reunited with her Spice Girls members to celebrate pal Emma Bunton's 50th birthday on January 24.
Posh Spice, 51, put her ongoing feud with son Brooklyn Beckham aside for one night of fun with her former bandmates at the lavish bash in Cotswolds, England.
The Spice Girls Celebrated Emma Bunton's Big 5-0
"Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul @emmaleebunton I love you girls so much," Victoria captioned a cute photo with Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm (Sporty Spice), Bunton (Baby Spice) and Geri Halliwell-Horner (Ginger Spice).
The women posed together at the event, with Mel C, 52, posting the same photo and gushing over Bunton's big day. "The most beautiful night celebrating our @emmaleebunton over 30 years of friendship, love you all more than ever," Mel C wrote on social media.
The only Spice Girl missing was Melanie "Mel B" Brown, a.k.a Scary Spice.
Victoria donned a sleek black pantsuit while Bunton sported a baby pink blazer and matching trousers. Mel C rocked a short black blazer minidress and Halliwell, 53, wore a cream sweater, ivory pants and a tied neck scarf.
The fashion designer's husband, David Beckham, commented on the sweet pic of the women, writing: "This made me happy ❤️ I can only imagine how the spice girls fans feel 😍 @spicegirls 😍 @victoriabeckham special night celebrating Emma @emmaleebunton x."
- 'Drama Magnet' Victoria Beckham at Center of New Feud — This Time With One of Her Ex-Spice Girls Bandmates
- Towel-Clad Victoria Beckham Brushes Off Family Drama With Sultry Photo: 'Happy Weekend'
- David and Victoria Beckham Are 'Hurt and Disappointed' That Son Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Are 'Now Playing No Part in Family Life'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Brooklyn Brooklyn Slammed His Parents Online Last Week
Brooklyn, 26, took to Instagram on January 19 and unleashed a fiery tirade against his parents.
"I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared," he wrote in part.
"I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose and have found peace and relief. My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family," the former chef added, referencing wife Nicola Peltz.
"My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we’ve tried to come together as one," Brooklyn alleged.
A source recently revealed that David, 50, and Victoria would welcome their son back into the family with open arms.
“They are afraid of losing their son and would take him back in a minute," a source told People on January 23. "They are a close family, too. Just in a different way than Nicola’s family is. They love Brooklyn and are horrified about everything."