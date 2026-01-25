Victoria Beckham Reunites With Spice Girls to Celebrate Emma Bunton's 50th Birthday Amid Family Feud With Brooklyn Beckham

Article continues below advertisement

Victoria Beckham reunited with her Spice Girls members to celebrate pal Emma Bunton's 50th birthday on January 24. Posh Spice, 51, put her ongoing feud with son Brooklyn Beckham aside for one night of fun with her former bandmates at the lavish bash in Cotswolds, England.

The Spice Girls Celebrated Emma Bunton's Big 5-0

Source: @victoriabeckham/Instagram The Spice Girls stepped out for Emma Bunton's birthday party.

Source: MEGA David and Victoria Beckham are still holding out hope that Brooklyn Beckham will reconcile with them.

Victoria donned a sleek black pantsuit while Bunton sported a baby pink blazer and matching trousers. Mel C rocked a short black blazer minidress and Halliwell, 53, wore a cream sweater, ivory pants and a tied neck scarf. The fashion designer's husband, David Beckham, commented on the sweet pic of the women, writing: "This made me happy ❤️ I can only imagine how the spice girls fans feel 😍 @spicegirls 😍 @victoriabeckham special night celebrating Emma @emmaleebunton x."

Brooklyn Brooklyn Slammed His Parents Online Last Week

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot in 2022.

Brooklyn, 26, took to Instagram on January 19 and unleashed a fiery tirade against his parents. "I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared," he wrote in part. "I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose and have found peace and relief. My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family," the former chef added, referencing wife Nicola Peltz.

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham recently had a fallout with the rest of his family.