or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Victoria Beckham
OK LogoNEWS

Victoria Beckham Reunites With Spice Girls to Celebrate Emma Bunton's 50th Birthday Amid Family Feud With Brooklyn Beckham

split of spice girls and Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz
Source: @victoriabeckham/Instagram/MEGA

Victoria Beckham stepped out to celebrate Spice Girls member and friend Emma Bunton's birthday amid her feud with son Brooklyn Beckham.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 25 2026, Published 11:56 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Victoria Beckham reunited with her Spice Girls members to celebrate pal Emma Bunton's 50th birthday on January 24.

Posh Spice, 51, put her ongoing feud with son Brooklyn Beckham aside for one night of fun with her former bandmates at the lavish bash in Cotswolds, England.

Article continues below advertisement

The Spice Girls Celebrated Emma Bunton's Big 5-0

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Victoria Beckham, Mel c, Emma bunton, geri Halliwell
Source: @victoriabeckham/Instagram

The Spice Girls stepped out for Emma Bunton's birthday party.

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul @emmaleebunton I love you girls so much," Victoria captioned a cute photo with Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm (Sporty Spice), Bunton (Baby Spice) and Geri Halliwell-Horner (Ginger Spice).

The women posed together at the event, with Mel C, 52, posting the same photo and gushing over Bunton's big day. "The most beautiful night celebrating our @emmaleebunton over 30 years of friendship, love you all more than ever," Mel C wrote on social media.

The only Spice Girl missing was Melanie "Mel B" Brown, a.k.a Scary Spice.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Victoria and David Beckham
Source: MEGA

David and Victoria Beckham are still holding out hope that Brooklyn Beckham will reconcile with them.

Victoria donned a sleek black pantsuit while Bunton sported a baby pink blazer and matching trousers. Mel C rocked a short black blazer minidress and Halliwell, 53, wore a cream sweater, ivory pants and a tied neck scarf.

The fashion designer's husband, David Beckham, commented on the sweet pic of the women, writing: "This made me happy ❤️ I can only imagine how the spice girls fans feel 😍 @spicegirls 😍 @victoriabeckham special night celebrating Emma @emmaleebunton x."

MORE ON:
Victoria Beckham

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Brooklyn Brooklyn Slammed His Parents Online Last Week

image of Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot in 2022.

Brooklyn, 26, took to Instagram on January 19 and unleashed a fiery tirade against his parents.

"I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared," he wrote in part.

"I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose and have found peace and relief. My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family," the former chef added, referencing wife Nicola Peltz.

image of Beckham family
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham recently had a fallout with the rest of his family.

"My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we’ve tried to come together as one," Brooklyn alleged.

A source recently revealed that David, 50, and Victoria would welcome their son back into the family with open arms.

“They are afraid of losing their son and would take him back in a minute," a source told People on January 23. "They are a close family, too. Just in a different way than Nicola’s family is. They love Brooklyn and are horrified about everything."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.