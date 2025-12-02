Melania and Barron Trump Targeted by MAGA Senator Who Wants to 'End Dual Citizenship for Good'

Article continues below advertisement

Senator Bernie Moreno of Ohio accidentally targeted President Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump, and Barron, their only son. The MAGA supporter, who was born in Colombia but gave up his citizenship there, recently revealed he plans to pitch a new bill that would end dual citizenship and make Americans pledge "sole and exclusive allegiance" to the States.

'It's Time to End Dual Citizenship'

Source: mega Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno wants to 'end dual citizenship' permanently.

"One of the greatest honors of my life was when I became an American citizen at 18, the first opportunity I could do so," he explained on Fox News. "It was an honor to pledge an Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America and only to the United States of America." "Being an American citizen is an honor and a privilege — and if you want to be an American — it’s all or nothing," the politician declared. "It’s time to end dual citizenship for good."

Where Was Melania Trump Born?

Source: mega The proposed bill would force Melania and Barron Trump to renounce their Slovenian citizenship.

Melania, 55, was born and raised in Slovenia and became a U.S citizen in 2006, which is why Barron, 19, is a citizen of both countries. However, if the legislation passes, they would have to renounce their Slovenian ties. None of the Trumps have commented on the proposed plan.

Melania Trump Unveils White House Christmas Decorations

Home Is Where the Heart Is

AMERICA’S CHRISTMAS



This Christmas, let’s celebrate the love we hold within ourselves and share it with the world around us. After all, wherever we are, we can create a home filled with endless possibilities. pic.twitter.com/VouZAtLpHU — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 1, 2025 Source: @flotus/x Melania Trump announced this year's Christmas decoration theme for the White House is 'home is where the heart is.'

Melania doesn't seem too focused on the possible decision, as she's been busy decorating the White House for Christmas. The first lady revealed via X on Monday, December 1, that this year's theme is "Home is Where the Heart is." "This Christmas, let’s celebrate the love we hold within ourselves and share it with the world around us," she wrote alongside a video. "After all, wherever we are, we can create a home filled with endless possibilities."

Source: @flotus/x The mom-of-one was mocked online for the White House set up since she often doesn't live there.

Social media users didn't care about her holiday celebrations, with one person joking, "'Home is where the heart is.' She literally lives in Florida to be away from her old demented husband!" "We’ve already heard her opinion of Christmas. It taints every item of celebration she holds up in her defense. Who gives a f--- about Christmas stuff?" asked another individual.

Jimmy Fallon Cracks Jokes About Trumps' Christmas Decorations

Source: @tonightshow/youtube The first lady's Christmas decorations were trolled by Jimmy Fallon.