Melania and Barron Trump Targeted by MAGA Senator Who Wants to 'End Dual Citizenship for Good'
Dec. 2 2025, Updated 3:49 p.m. ET
Senator Bernie Moreno of Ohio accidentally targeted President Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump, and Barron, their only son.
The MAGA supporter, who was born in Colombia but gave up his citizenship there, recently revealed he plans to pitch a new bill that would end dual citizenship and make Americans pledge "sole and exclusive allegiance" to the States.
'It's Time to End Dual Citizenship'
"One of the greatest honors of my life was when I became an American citizen at 18, the first opportunity I could do so," he explained on Fox News. "It was an honor to pledge an Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America and only to the United States of America."
"Being an American citizen is an honor and a privilege — and if you want to be an American — it’s all or nothing," the politician declared. "It’s time to end dual citizenship for good."
Where Was Melania Trump Born?
Melania, 55, was born and raised in Slovenia and became a U.S citizen in 2006, which is why Barron, 19, is a citizen of both countries. However, if the legislation passes, they would have to renounce their Slovenian ties.
None of the Trumps have commented on the proposed plan.
Melania Trump Unveils White House Christmas Decorations
Melania doesn't seem too focused on the possible decision, as she's been busy decorating the White House for Christmas.
The first lady revealed via X on Monday, December 1, that this year's theme is "Home is Where the Heart is."
"This Christmas, let’s celebrate the love we hold within ourselves and share it with the world around us," she wrote alongside a video. "After all, wherever we are, we can create a home filled with endless possibilities."
Social media users didn't care about her holiday celebrations, with one person joking, "'Home is where the heart is.' She literally lives in Florida to be away from her old demented husband!"
"We’ve already heard her opinion of Christmas. It taints every item of celebration she holds up in her defense. Who gives a f--- about Christmas stuff?" asked another individual.
Jimmy Fallon trolled her decorations on his late-night show, first joking how their nativity scene will include animals the POTUS, 79, identified on his recent cognitive test.
"Baby Jesus with a manger … and then a cow and a dinosaur," the comedian, 51, quipped while trying to mimic the president's voice.
Jimmy then mentioned the Jeffrey Epstein list, saying, "How about a big Advent calendar? But behind each door is a name from the Epstein list?"
The audience gasped in reaction, prompting Jimmy to add, "Just something to spice it up a little bit."