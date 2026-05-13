Melania Trump's 2017 Fashion Fail Resurfaces Amid Husband Donald's Trip to China

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Melania Trump Swapped Out Her Stilettos for Flats

Source: MEGA Melania Trump was forced to change her shoes during a trip to the Great Wall of China in 2017.

The First Lady, 56, previously visited the country nine years ago where she visited the Great Wall of China. After she signed a guestbook, she took a 90-minute tour of the immense monument. However, she was forced to change out of her signature high heels for a pair of flats in order to make the journey more comfortable. For the walk, she donned a fancy light gray skirt, long black coat and lace belt.

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Source: MEGA Donald and Melania Trump hosted King Charles and Queen Camilla at the White House last month.

The former model wore pointed stilettos before replacing them with beige patent leather ballet flats. After her stopover at the iconic landmark, Melania made her way to the Beijing Zoo. She also recently made a splash with her fashion choices during King Charles and Queen Camilla's state visit to the U.S. last month. The royal couple met with the Slovenian native and her husband to kick off the 250th anniversary of American independence from England.

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Melania Trump Is a Big Fan of Christian Dior

Source: MEGA Melania Trump donned a bright pink gown for a state dinner on April 28.

For a state dinner held at the White House for Charles, 77, and Camilla, 78, on April 28, Melania sported a powder pink Christian Dior Haute Couture gown reminiscent of Old Hollywood glamour. For the white tie event, she wore long cream gloves and sparkling silver dangling earrings. The mother of one seems to be a big fan of Dior as she also wore a skirt by the iconic luxury fashion house to visit the United Kingdom last year. She also rocked a custom Dior wedding gown that reportedly cost a whopping $100,000 to her 2005 nuptials to the POTUS. Melania rarely shies away from discussing her fashion sense, telling Elle in 2016: “I style myself and choose what to wear based on what I feel good in.”

Source: MEGA Melania Trump is a big fan of wearing Dior outfits.