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Royal Visit Slip-Ups: Inside the Awkward Gaffes That Marked King Charles' U.S. Tour

Photo of King Charles III and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

King Charles’ visit saw viral gaffes.

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May 5 2026, Published 6:33 a.m. ET

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King Charles III’s U.S. state visit was meant to underscore the enduring “special relationship” between Britain and America, but it ended with a series of awkward moments that kept the spotlight firmly on protocol missteps as much as policy.

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The Flag Gaffe That Stole the Farewell

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Image of The upside-down union flag drew backlash.
Source: MEGA

The upside-down union flag drew backlash.

The most talked-about moment came during the visit’s final stop at Arlington National Cemetery. As King Charles and Queen Camilla walked alongside U.S. service members in a solemn tribute, observers quickly noticed a glaring error: the Union flag was being held upside down.

The mistake immediately drew criticism online, with many noting that an inverted Union Jack is considered improper and, in some contexts, even a distress signal. What was meant to be a dignified farewell instead became a viral talking point, overshadowing the ceremony itself.

It wasn’t the first flag-related mishap of the trip. Earlier in Washington, Australian flags were mistakenly displayed in place of British ones before being corrected ahead of the royal arrival.

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Protocol Missteps Go Viral

Image of Protocol missteps sparked debate.
Source: MEGA

Protocol missteps sparked debate.

The visit also produced several moments that raised eyebrows among royal watchers.

At one White House event, President Donald Trump appeared to cut in front of Queen Camilla as she greeted officials, breaking with traditional etiquette that discourages stepping ahead of members of the royal family. The moment quickly circulated online, adding to the narrative of a visit marked by awkward choreography.

Another clip drew attention when Trump reached toward first lady Melania Trump during a photo op, appearing to rest his hand on her rear, which some viewers deemed overly familiar for a formal diplomatic setting.

A White House social media post referred to Trump and King Charles as “two Kings,” complete with a crown emoji, sparking debate on both sides of the Atlantic.

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A Dinner That Missed the Mark

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Image of The state dinner faced criticism.
Source: MEGA

The state dinner faced criticism.

The state dinner, typically a highlight of any visit, also faced scrutiny.

Despite reports that organizers had been briefed on the king’s dietary preferences, the menu featured a chocolate dessert, which he is known to avoid.

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Even a Bee Got Involved

Not all of the trip’s disruptions were man-made.

At Arlington, Queen Camilla briefly broke protocol when a bee buzzed into her space. She swatted it away and attempted to shield the king, stepping out of formation in the process.

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A Visit of Contrasts

Image of Diplomacy continued despite missteps.
Source: MEGA

Diplomacy continued despite missteps.

Despite the missteps, the visit was widely described as a success in diplomatic terms. King Charles received a warm welcome across Washington, New York, and Virginia, with Trump even calling him “the greatest King.”

But the viral nature of each gaffe underscored how closely modern state visits are scrutinized not just for substance, but for every visual detail.

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