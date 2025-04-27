Melania Trump's 5-Word Advice to Husband Donald Before He Greeted World Leaders Revealed
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump joined world leaders and other dignitaries at Pope Francis’ funeral on Saturday, April 26. During the service in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican in Rome, the twosome sat among France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Finland's President Alexander Stubb.
Though Donald told reporters at the Fiumicino Airport that it would be “a little disrespectful to have meetings when you’re at the funeral of a pope,” he was encouraged by Melania to embrace the French president.
According to lip reading expert Nicola Hickling, the first lady advised her husband, “You should go do it.” As Donald leaned into his wife, he responded, “Oh, alright.”
The president then shook hands with those around him during the ceremonial Sign of Peace. However, Melania’s reinforcement urged Donald to make his handshake with French President Emmanuel a bit more meaningful.
Instead of a brief embrace, the U.S. world leader pulled Emmanuel close toward his torso. The two appeared friendly as they exchanged soft eye contact and a smile.
According to body language expert Judi James, Donald and Emmanuel’s greeting was a sign of true respect. “The two leaders clearly referenced their long-standing relationship here, although Trump did turn it into a distracted greeting at the end, turning his gaze to communicate with another leader while still clasping Macron’s hand in his own,” Judi claimed.
Ahead of the pope’s funeral, Donald mentioned the French president to reporters after he exited the Air Force One aircraft with Melania. “It was a good flight, thank you. We will see you when we meet Macron,” he said.
According to the White House, while in Rome, the president “had a very productive discussion” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. They reportedly met inside St. Peter’s Basilica for 15 minutes.
Volodymyr followed up after they met with a social media post, saying he was pleased with how their conversation went.
“We discussed a lot one on one. Hoping for results on everything we covered. Protecting lives of our people. Full and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out. Very symbolic meeting that has potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results. Thank you @POTUS,” he wrote.
After he met with the Ukrainian leader, Donald posted a Truth Social message where he said he doubts Russia’s Vladimir Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine.
“There was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days. It makes me think that maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war, he’s just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through ‘Banking’ or ‘Secondary Sanctions?’ Too many people are dying!!!” the U.S. president wrote.