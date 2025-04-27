Melania Trump's 5-Word Advice to Husband Donald Before He Greeted World Leaders Revealed

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump joined world leaders and other dignitaries at Pope Francis’ funeral on Saturday, April 26. During the service in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican in Rome, the twosome sat among France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Finland's President Alexander Stubb.

Though Donald told reporters at the Fiumicino Airport that it would be “a little disrespectful to have meetings when you’re at the funeral of a pope,” he was encouraged by Melania to embrace the French president.