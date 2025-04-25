'Wrong Answer': Donald Trump Called Out for Saying He Doesn't Have 'Much Time' to Buy Wife Melania a Present for Her Birthday
Donald Trump let it slip that he can't be bothered making time for his wife, Melania Trump, on her upcoming birthday.
On Friday, April 25, the president, 78, was asked: "Are you taking Melania to dinner or have you had time to get her a present?" "I haven’t had much time to buy presents. I’ve been pretty busy. But it’s working out. People are starting to understand how good tariffs are… for us," he said in a clip, which was posted on X.
Of course, social media loved the interaction, as the pair barely spend time together.
One person wrote, 'Wrong Answer… this is where you say 'of course… we’re planning a nice celebration. She’s the love of my life.' You don’t say 'uhh how bout those tariffs,'" one person wrote, while another said, "Says the guy that spends every weekend golfing."
A third person added, "Yeah her birthday is okay, but have you heard about my great tariffs?" while a fourth joked, "Just what Melania wants, a Trump 2028 hat personally signed by her loving husband."
As OK! previously reported, the comment comes after it was revealed that Donald now sells Trump 2028 hats on his website, hinting he might run for another term — even though that's not allowed.
