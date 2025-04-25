or
'Wrong Answer': Donald Trump Called Out for Saying He Doesn't Have 'Much Time' to Buy Wife Melania a Present for Her Birthday

Photo of Donald Trump and Melania
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was called out for saying he doesn't have 'time' to get his wife, Melania, a present for her birthday.

By:

April 25 2025, Published 3:24 p.m. ET

Donald Trump let it slip that he can't be bothered making time for his wife, Melania Trump, on her upcoming birthday.

On Friday, April 25, the president, 78, was asked: "Are you taking Melania to dinner or have you had time to get her a present?" "I haven’t had much time to buy presents. I’ve been pretty busy. But it’s working out. People are starting to understand how good tariffs are… for us," he said in a clip, which was posted on X.

donald trump admits he hasnt had much time to buy wife melania presents for her birthday ive been pretty busy
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump's birthday is April 26.

Of course, social media loved the interaction, as the pair barely spend time together.

One person wrote, 'Wrong Answer… this is where you say 'of course… we’re planning a nice celebration. She’s the love of my life.' You don’t say 'uhh how bout those tariffs,'" one person wrote, while another said, "Says the guy that spends every weekend golfing."

A third person added, "Yeah her birthday is okay, but have you heard about my great tariffs?" while a fourth joked, "Just what Melania wants, a Trump 2028 hat personally signed by her loving husband."

donald trump admits he hasnt had much time to buy wife melania presents for her birthday ive been pretty busy
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he's 'too busy' to buy his wife a present.

As OK! previously reported, the comment comes after it was revealed that Donald now sells Trump 2028 hats on his website, hinting he might run for another term — even though that's not allowed.

MORE ON:
Melania Trump

"They told me I could [attend] via Skype. I said, 'I’ve been there every year. I’m not doing it via Skype. Instead, I’m going to be there. It’s not that far,'" he told attendees at the National Prayer Breakfast in February. "You know, it’s like about two minutes down the road. In fact, it was easier to do this than put up a Skype deal — destroy the White House, putting up all that stuff."

"But no, I want to be here with you. And I have been here with you," the commander-in-chief continued. "And I do that despite the fact that they say I can’t run again ... Then somebody said, 'I don’t think you can.'"

donald trump admits he hasnt had much time to buy wife melania presents for her birthday ive been pretty busy
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is now selling Trump 2028 merch on his site.

Donald even has people in his corner, as Republican House member Andy Ogles of Tennessee proposed to amend the U.S. Constitution back in January, which could allow Donald to serve a third term.

Andy proposed extending the current two-term limit, as he said Donald has “proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation’s decay and restoring America to greatness, and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal.”

donald trump admits he hasnt had much time to buy wife melania presents for her birthday ive been pretty busy
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump is rarely seen with her husband.

He said he believes it is “imperative” to give Donald “every resource necessary to correct the disastrous course set by the Biden administration.”

