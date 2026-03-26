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'Grifter' Melania Trump Slammed for Selling $600 Necklace on Her Website: 'Is There No End to Their Greed?'

composite photo of melania trump and a gold necklace she is selling on her website
Source: mega; melaniatrump.com

The necklace is described as a limited-edition piece 'celebrating Lady Liberty.'

March 26 2026, Published 12:38 p.m. ET

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Melania Trump is once again facing criticism — this time for hawking expensive jewelry.

In an X post on Thursday, March 26, an account wrote, "Melania Trump is now selling this gold plated necklace on her website for $600," alongside a photo of the pendant.

The piece, dubbed "Vote Freedom," is described as a "limited edition gold vermeil necklace celebrating Lady Liberty." Custom engraving is available.

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'What in the Grift Is This'

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image of Many on social media bashed the necklace as 'cheap' and 'tacky.'
Source: mega

People on social media bashed the necklace as 'cheap' and 'tacky.'

A number of users responded to the post with harsh words for the first lady, with more than a few branding her a "grifter."

"Mrs. Grifter! Melania is an embarrassment," one person quipped, while another declared, "Grifting is the Trump family business."

Meanwhile, a third account added, "The grifting continues. Is there no end to their greed?"

"What in the grift is this tacky cheap s---," a fourth chimed in.

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'MAGAs Are Gonna Buy That Garbage'

image of The first lady introduced a humanoid robot at her tech summit on Wednesday, March 25.
Source: mega

The first lady introduced a humanoid robot at her tech summit on Wednesday, March 25.

Others proclaimed that Donald Trump's supporters will surely be spending their money on the necklace, with someone replying, "MAGAS are gonna buy that garbage by the truck load!"

Melania, 55, was mercilessly mocked online just one day prior after arriving alongside a humanoid robot to her Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition summit.

Many likened her to the AI-powered robot, which she pitched as a "personalized" educator for children at the event attended by the spouses of world leaders.

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'Sounds Like a Bad Vampire Movie'

image of Melania Trump is often criticized for her accent.
Source: mega

Melania Trump is often criticized for her accent.

The former model also continues to receive flack for her Slovenian accent, with countless netizens slamming her for not being able to speak English better.

After giving a speech at the summit, one person on X described listening to her speak as "pure torture," while another claimed she sounded "like a bad vampire movie."

Dozens of other users echoed the same sentiment, with some comparing her voice to nails on a chalkboard.

Melania Trump Is the Least Popular First Lady

image of Melania Trump is the least popular first lady.
Source: mega

Melania Trump is widely disliked.

The disdain for Melania is nothing new, as she was recently declared the least popular first lady again.

According to December 2025 YouGov polling, only 36 percent of Americans are fans of the FLOTUS, with more U.S. citizens expressing their distaste for Donald's wife.

While 43 percent disapproved of the mom-of-one, only 18 percent described their views as neutral.

In 2021, her approval rating stood around 42 percent, still making her one of the least popular first ladies.

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