'Grifter' Melania Trump Slammed for Selling $600 Necklace on Her Website: 'Is There No End to Their Greed?'

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Melania Trump is once again facing criticism — this time for hawking expensive jewelry. In an X post on Thursday, March 26, an account wrote, "Melania Trump is now selling this gold plated necklace on her website for $600," alongside a photo of the pendant. The piece, dubbed "Vote Freedom," is described as a "limited edition gold vermeil necklace celebrating Lady Liberty." Custom engraving is available.

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'What in the Grift Is This'

Source: mega People on social media bashed the necklace as 'cheap' and 'tacky.'

A number of users responded to the post with harsh words for the first lady, with more than a few branding her a "grifter." "Mrs. Grifter! Melania is an embarrassment," one person quipped, while another declared, "Grifting is the Trump family business." Meanwhile, a third account added, "The grifting continues. Is there no end to their greed?" "What in the grift is this tacky cheap s---," a fourth chimed in.

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'MAGAs Are Gonna Buy That Garbage'

Source: mega The first lady introduced a humanoid robot at her tech summit on Wednesday, March 25.

Others proclaimed that Donald Trump's supporters will surely be spending their money on the necklace, with someone replying, "MAGAS are gonna buy that garbage by the truck load!" Melania, 55, was mercilessly mocked online just one day prior after arriving alongside a humanoid robot to her Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition summit. Many likened her to the AI-powered robot, which she pitched as a "personalized" educator for children at the event attended by the spouses of world leaders.

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'Sounds Like a Bad Vampire Movie'

Source: mega Melania Trump is often criticized for her accent.

The former model also continues to receive flack for her Slovenian accent, with countless netizens slamming her for not being able to speak English better. After giving a speech at the summit, one person on X described listening to her speak as "pure torture," while another claimed she sounded "like a bad vampire movie." Dozens of other users echoed the same sentiment, with some comparing her voice to nails on a chalkboard.

Melania Trump Is the Least Popular First Lady

Source: mega Melania Trump is widely disliked.