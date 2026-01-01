or
Melania Trump Declared Least Popular First Lady Again: What's Behind Her Dwindling Approval?

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump’s approval rating fell to 36 percent as critics cited her limited public role.

Profile Image

Dec. 31 2025, Published 7:33 p.m. ET

By multiple measures, Melania Trump’s public standing continues to plummet. According to YouGov polling, her popularity stands at just 36 percent, with more Americans voicing their dislike for her than showing support — 43 percent disapproved while only 18 percent described their views as neutral.

image of Melania Trump's approval rating fell to 36 percent, according to polling data.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump’s approval rating fell to 36 percent, according to polling data.

This figure reflects a significant decline compared to recent first ladies and even from Trump’s own standing when she departed the White House in 2021.

At that time, her approval already hovered around 42 percent, marking one of the lowest recorded for a first lady, as reported by The Print. By the end of 2025, that positive impression had further diminished.

The reasons behind this decline stretch beyond mere statistics. Journalistic accounts suggest that Trump's public role often felt minimal or distant compared to her predecessors.

Observers noted her official White House portrait — showcasing her in a pantsuit with a boardroom-like pose — symbolizing a transactional approach to the role, rather than one rooted in sustained public engagement.

image of Melania Trump was recently seen with her husband at a Christmas event.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump was recently seen with her husband at a Christmas event.

MORE ON:
Melania Trump

Critics also highlight her retreat from public life following her exit from the White House in 2021. There’s a perception that she has maintained a low profile during President Donald Trump’s second term.

A CNN analysis from 2021 indicated early signs of a growing distance between the first lady and traditional ceremonial responsibilities, with her appearances seeming like formalities rather than enduring initiatives.

Another often-discussed factor is the striking contrast between Melania’s wealth and glamour — arriving in the White House as a model and businesswoman — and the expectations many Americans hold for first ladies to be actively engaged in advocacy, charity or cultural diplomacy. Analysts say this gap between image and impact has made it easier for critics to portray her tenure as ineffective.

image of Melania Trump's low approval rating continued after leaving the White House in 2021.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump’s low approval rating continued after leaving the White House in 2021.

Nonetheless, some prominent figures acknowledge a different dimension of her service. Second Lady Usha Vance, whose visibility has increased throughout 2025, has frequently praised Melania for her commitment to children's welfare and her readiness to tackle challenging diplomatic moments.

In a Fox News Digital interview, Usha called Melania a “role model” and “trailblazer” for her focus on child safety, stating, “She cares about their welfare… every time that she uses her voice… it’s a good thing.”

image of Usha Vance acknowledged Melania Trump's dedication to children's welfare.
Source: MEGA

Usha Vance acknowledged Melania Trump’s dedication to children’s welfare.

During a White House holiday party in December, sources close to the administration reported that Melania hinted at a new initiative set for 2026.

President Trump chimed in, noting that the project “will have something to do with the kids,” framing it as a continuation of her ongoing emphasis on children’s issues, although specific details were not disclosed. This statement suggests Melania aims to establish a post-first lady platform, expanding her BE BEST child welfare narrative beyond traditional constraints.

