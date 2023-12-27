Where's Melania Trump? Donald Trump's Wife Missing From Family Christmas Photo at Mar-a-Lago

Donald also re-posted a Christmas photo from 2018 with his wife, prompting people to say there must be something going on with their marriage.

One person wrote, "Give him a break. That's the last time he saw her," while another said, "He’s such a pathetic loser. This was from 2018, he also posted a video from years ago, along with a scene from Home Alone."

A third person added, "his whole wife left him and now he’s digging back into the archives to make it seem like she’s still around," while a fourth person stated: "Yeah. There’s NO CHANCE Melanie would want to get within 10 feet of him with that stench, for starters."