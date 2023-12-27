Where's Melania Trump? Donald Trump's Wife Missing From Family Christmas Photo at Mar-a-Lago
Where is Melania Trump? Kimberly Guilfoyle uploaded a big family photo from their Christmas festivities, but Donald Trump's wife was noticeable absent from the event.
In the photo, the former president's brood — Donald Trump Jr., Barron Trump, Kimberly, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and their kids, Tiffany Trump and husband Michael Boulos all smiled for the camera while standing in front of the Christmas tree.
However, Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, and their kids were also not in the snapshot, which was posted to Kimberly's Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 27.
Of course, people were wondering why the former model, 53, was nowhere to be found. One person wrote, "I guess this wasn't a term of her latest post-nup," while another said, "Maybe she was taking the picture…"
A third person added, "Eric Trump is also missing from this photo! I'm sure there's a good reason for Melania's absence."
Donald also re-posted a Christmas photo from 2018 with his wife, prompting people to say there must be something going on with their marriage.
One person wrote, "Give him a break. That's the last time he saw her," while another said, "He’s such a pathetic loser. This was from 2018, he also posted a video from years ago, along with a scene from Home Alone."
A third person added, "his whole wife left him and now he’s digging back into the archives to make it seem like she’s still around," while a fourth person stated: "Yeah. There’s NO CHANCE Melanie would want to get within 10 feet of him with that stench, for starters."
As OK! previously reported, it seems like Melania is actually gearing up to make more public appearances going into 2024, especially if her husband wins the presidential election.
"Trump and his family are so secure that he will become president again that insiders at Mar-a-Lago say he’s reached an agreement with [wife] Melania [Trump] to step up top-tier diplomatic appearances in 2024," an insider told Page Six after the former president, 77, scored a recent Supreme Court victory in his federal election subversion case.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The mom-of-one has been out and about more, as she attended Rosalynn Carter's funeral with Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush, making her “feel more sure of herself — as both her husband’s representative and her own position as a diplomatic figure," the source dished.
“Melania realizes it’s her time to join the ranks of historic first ladies and leave her mark on history … She feels better prepared for her potential role the second time around," another source added of the former first lady, who also spoke recently at the National Archives in Washington, D.C.