Former First Lady Melania Trump Criticized by Ex-Friend for Her 'Weird' Upcoming Public Speech at National Archives

Former First Lady Melania Trump has maintained a low public profile since leaving the White House. However, news has emerged that she will be making a rare public appearance at an event hosted by the National Archives and Records Administration — but not everyone is on board with the announcement.

The event, called the Bill of Rights Day function, will take place on Friday, December 15, and will see 25 individuals from 25 different nations being sworn in as new U.S. citizens.