Former First Lady Melania Trump Criticized by Ex-Friend for Her 'Weird' Upcoming Public Speech at National Archives
Former First Lady Melania Trump has maintained a low public profile since leaving the White House. However, news has emerged that she will be making a rare public appearance at an event hosted by the National Archives and Records Administration — but not everyone is on board with the announcement.
The event, called the Bill of Rights Day function, will take place on Friday, December 15, and will see 25 individuals from 25 different nations being sworn in as new U.S. citizens.
In a statement from the National Archives, it was announced that Trump, herself a naturalized citizen, will be a special guest at the event and will provide remarks along with the Archivist of the United States, Dr. Colleen Shogan.
The ceremony is set to take place in front of the Constitution and other founding documents of the United States.
While it may seem like a regular public engagement for any other first lady, her appearance at this event has raised eyebrows due to her infrequency of public speeches.
Margaret Hartman of NY Mag pointed out that this move is particularly unusual since the National Archives previously demanded that former President Donald Trump return top-secret documents he had taken from the White House.
The National Archives eventually had to involve the Department of Justice in their efforts to retrieve the documents. Furthermore, in a search conducted at Mar-A-Lago last year, the Archives discovered boxes of top-secret files, which led to ongoing legal drama for the former president.
One person who is not impressed with Melania's planned appearance is Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former friend and aide to the first lady. Stephanie's relationship with Melania soured after she wrote her memoir, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, in 2020.
On X, formerly known as Twitter, Stephanie scoffed at Melania's participation in the naturalization ceremony, highlighting her own skepticism about Melania's prior lack of interest in highlighting her own immigrant background.
“The hypocrisy of Melania Trump hosting a naturalization event at the National Archives (where Donald is under investigation) is right up there with her so-called Be Best anti-bullying platform (where Donald is Bully #1). This is a strategic move on Donald & Melania’s part," she posted.
“Melania is a vessel of complicity & distraction trying to create a stark contrast from their reality. The Trump’s [sic] ‘actions’ contradict their so called ‘beliefs and values," she continued. “As a mother and wife and someone who cares deeply about our democracy and American values, I know Melania Trump, and she doesn’t care about US.”