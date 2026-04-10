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'Shameless' Melania Trump Criticized for Promoting Her Memoir in Jeffrey Epstein Speech: 'Grift Runs Deep in the Family'

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Source: mega

Melania Trump released a self-titled memoir in 2024.

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April 10 2026, Published 3:11 p.m. ET

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Melania Trump was called out for mentioning her memoir as she shut down rumors about her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday, April 9.

While denying she was a "victim" or a "witness" to the predator's crimes, she addressed rumors about her and Donald Trump's romance.

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Melania Trump References Her Memoir Mid-Speech

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Photo of Melania Trump was slammed for promoting her 2024 memoir in a speech about Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: mega

Melania Trump was slammed for promoting her 2024 memoir in a speech about Jeffrey Epstein.

"Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband by chance at the New York City party in 1998," the former model, 55, stated. "This initial encounter with my husband is documented and detailed in my book, MELANIA."

Promoting the 2024 tome didn't sit well with critics, who took to social media to voice their disapproval.

"Her and Trump are perfect for each other. Both are utter liars and grifters and they WERE VERY CLOSE FRIENDS with Epstein and Maxwell," one person wrote on X. "Also on a side note, that book isn’t even worthy of being classed as toilet paper."

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Source: @acyn/x

The first lady noted that the story of how she met her husband is in her book.

"Grift runs deep in this family. What a shame," another individual said, while a third penned, "Melania cited her own book as if it were authoritative or offered proof of what she is claiming."

"Being shameless is a feature with the Trumps," a fourth person declared.

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'These Images and Stories Are Completely False'

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Photo of Melania Trump said stories about her being friends with Jeffrey Epstein 'are completely false.'
Source: mega

Melania Trump said stories about her being friends with Jeffrey Epstein 'are completely false.'

Melania utilized her speech to insist there were "lies" in the media about how well she knew the late New Yorker.

"The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility, and respect," she stated. "I do not object to their ignorance, but rather, I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation."

"Numerous fake images and statements about Epstein and me have been circulating on social media for years now," the former model continued. "Be cautious about what you believe. These images and stories are completely false."

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Photo of Melania Trump denied rumors that Jeffrey Epstein introduced her to Donald Trump.
Source: mega

Melania Trump denied rumors that Jeffrey Epstein introduced her to Donald Trump.

She also claimed to have no relationship with Jeffrey's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

"My email reply to Maxwell cannot be categorized as anything more than casual correspondence. My polite reply to her email doesn’t amount to anything more than a trivial note," she shared, referring to an email in which she signed off, "Love, Melania."

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Donald Trump Claimed He Was Unaware of Melania's Speech

Photo of The president claimed he didn't know Melania Trump was planning to make the speech.
Source: mega

The president claimed he didn't know Melania Trump was planning to make the speech.

After her words went viral, the president claimed he didn't "know anything" about her plans to make a statement. He also emphasized that Melania "didn't know" Jeffrey.

Melania's former chief off staff Stephanie Grisham doubted his claims, sharing on CNN's The Lead, "I’m going to say, I call B- on our president saying he knew nothing about it, because at the very least, I imagine she would have given him a heads up if she had sent an advisory out yesterday."

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