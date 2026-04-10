Politics Melania Trump's Former Chief of Staff Refutes Donald Trump's Claim He Didn't Know About Wife's Epstein Speech: 'She Thinks About Everything She Does' Source: mega The president said he was blindsided by the first lady's address on Thursday, April 9. Allie Fasanella April 10 2026, Published 12:48 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Donald Trump was slammed as a liar by Melania Trump's former chief of staff. The president 79, claimed he was completely unaware that the first lady was going to give a televised address denying her alleged ties to late predator Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday, April 9. "I’m going to say, I call B- on our president saying he knew nothing about it, because at the very least, I imagine she would have given him a heads up if she had sent an advisory out yesterday," Stephanie Grisham said during CNN’s The Lead on Thursday.

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'I call BS on our president saying he knew nothing about it.' First lady Melania Trump's former chief of staff Stephanie Grisham reacts to her Epstein statement and President Trump's claim that he didn't know anything about it. pic.twitter.com/Zo2AY9GHMy — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) April 9, 2026 Source: @TheLeadCNN/x Stephanie Grisham claimed the first lady 'would have given him a heads up.'

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'She Does Things Very Strategically'

Source: mega The first lady's former chief of staff insisted the president would not have been able to stop Melania from giving the address.

When Phil Mattingly asked if the POTUS could have prevented his wife, 55, from making the statement, Stephanie replied, "Absolutely not." In response to whether she was surprised by the timing of the former model's speech, the ex-White House insider said, "No. Melania Trump thinks about everything she does and she thinks about it for a very long time." "And she does things very strategically," she added. "She knew full well that walking out there into the White House residence, behind that podium like that, would make absolute waves."

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'She Definitely Thought on It'

Source: mega Melania Trump attempted to shut down the rumors about her ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Stephanie went on admit she doesn't "know why" Melania made the decision to give the shocking statement now, telling Phil that perhaps "she just got an inquiry or she saw something obscure that nobody else did see. And it just made her upset." "But she chose this very specifically and she definitely thought on it for a few days," the former press secretary insisted. The FLOTUS, who married Donald in 2005, began her address by declaring, "The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today."

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'I've Never Been Friends With Epstein'

Source: mega 'I am not Epstein's victim,' she declared.

"I've never been friends with Epstein," she continued. "Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach." "At the time, I had never met Epstein and had no knowledge of his criminal undertakings," she said, after dismissing a chummy 2002 email exchange with his convicted co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell as "casual correspondence." She also surprisingly stated wasn't "Epstein's victim," despite no one ever saying she was, and claimed images of her with Jeffrey and Ghislaine were "fake."

Source: mega Melania Trump spoke for about six minutes.