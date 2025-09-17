or
Did Melania Trump Disrespect Kate Middleton? Why First Lady Didn’t Curtsy When Greeting Prince William and His Wife

Photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton; picture of Donald and Melania Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, touched down in the U.K. on Tuesday, September 16.

Profile Image

Sept. 17 2025, Published 5:49 p.m. ET

Melania Trump didn’t curtsy when greeting Kate Middleton and Prince William in the U.K. — but did she break any actual rules in doing so?

While many view curtsying or bowing to the royal family a sign of respect, there's nothing in writing demanding American leaders follow the monarchy’s traditional guidelines during meetings.

Upon stepping off their helicopter, Marine One, after landing on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Wednesday, September 17, the Trumps were received by Kate and William — who then walked with the president and his wife to be officially welcomed by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Donald and Melania Trump Shake Hands With Prince William and Kate Middleton

Image of Donald and Melania Trump were officially welcomed by Prince William and Kate Middleton on Wednesday, September 17.
Source: MEGA

Donald and Melania Trump were officially welcomed by Prince William and Kate Middleton on Wednesday, September 17.

During initial greetings with Prince William, King Charles and their wives, many observers noticed Donald and Melania did not curtsy or bow, instead opting to just shake hands.

According to the royal family’s website, however, the Trumps didn’t break any rules.

"There are no obligatory codes of behavior when meeting a member of the royal family, but many people wish to observe the traditional forms," the monarchy explains.

Image of Donald Trump didn't bow to King Charles nor Prince William.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump didn't bow to King Charles nor Prince William.

The website goes on to describe what an individual should do if they did want to show their respect to royals.

"For men this is a neck bow (from the head only) whilst women do a small curtsy. Other people prefer simply to shake hands in the usual way," the site notes.

Donald Trump Breaks Protocol During U.S. National Anthem

Image of Donald Trump performed a military salute during the playing of the national anthem.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump performed a military salute during the playing of the national anthem.

Donald did break his own country's protocols on Wednesday, however, after being escorted by the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment via a horse-drawn carriage and performing a military salute during the playing of the United States national anthem.

Military bands from the Royal Marines, Army, and Royal Air Force notably played both the British and U.S. national anthems.

During "The Star-Spangled Banner," Donald faced front and made a saluting motion, while Melania kept her right hand over her heart and Charles and Camilla had their arms down at their sides.

36 U.S. Code § 301 orders only individuals in uniform, service members or veterans to perform the salute — with Donald checking off none of those requirements.

"All other persons present should face the flag and stand at attention with their right hand over the heart," the code instructs.

Image of this is Donald Trump's second state visit to the U.K. during his two terms as president.
Source: MEGA

This is Donald Trump's second state visit to the U.K. during his two terms as president.

The Trumps visit across the pond will also see the president and first lady attend a state banquet on Wednesday evening.

In addition, Donald will have a meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his country home, Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, while Melania and Kate will participate in their first joint engagement on Thursday, September 18.

Melania and Kate are set to appear at Frogmore Gardens in Windsor, where they will join U.K.’s Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and Scouts’ Squirrels program members to explore nature as the young scouts earn their "Go Wild" badge.

