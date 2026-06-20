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Donald Trump Is 'Utterly Alone' Amid 'Distance' From Daughter Ivanka and 'Vacant' Melania Marriage

pic of Ivanka, Donald and Melania Trump.
Source: MEGA

Author Michael Wolff detailed Donald Trump's increasing isolation from his 'vacant' wife Melania and 'distant' daughter Ivanka.

June 20 2026, Published 7:31 a.m. ET

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President Donald Trump is increasingly isolated in his “gilded fortress” as he remains noticeably distanced from beloved daughter Ivanka and third wife Melania, according to author Michael Wolff in his Substack preview of an upcoming episode of The Daily Beast’s “Inside Trump’s Head” podcast.

In the episode, Michael and co-host Joanna Coles examine the octogenarian’s “strange relationships with the women closest to him over the course of his 80 years,” exploring how "his marriages, obsession with image and lack of genuine intimacy have shaped the man now occupying the Oval Office.”

The author notes that it’s “a revealing look at the deeply personal patterns that may explain how a president with no visible emotional support system governs.”

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image of Michael said this isolation stems from his three marriages, beginning with his first to Ivana Trump.
Source: MEGA

Michael said this isolation stems from his three marriages, beginning with his first to Ivana Trump.

Donald's current period of isolation in the White House is characterized by reports that he is largely holed up behind closed doors, excluding himself from strategic meetings, and dealing with strained relations with top political allies.

Michael said this isolation stems from his three marriages, beginning with his first to Ivana Trump.

“An old-time monarch could only dream of the total absolute isolation on display inside the gilded fortress of the executive mansion,” he wrote. “Now at eighty years old, Donald Trump sits utterly alone.”

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image of The journalist claims the president is isolated from his wife and daughter.
Source: MEGA

The journalist claims the president is isolated from his wife and daughter.

Michael is no stranger to Donald and Melania. In May, a federal judge dismissed a preemptive lawsuit he filed against the first lady. Michael filed the suit to ward off a threatened $1 billion defamation claim from Donald regarding his comments linking her to Jeffrey Epstein and describing their union as a "sham marriage.”

Melania’s legal team sent a letter demanding a retraction and monetary compensation over Michael's media comments and a Daily Beast interview, in which he claimed she was integrated into Jeffrey's social circle and "very involved" in managing the administration's Epstein-related fallout. The Daily Beast ultimately retracted the article.

In his latest delve into the Trumps, Michael doubles down on the notion that Melania is aloof and barely there in the marriage and also adds that the president’s favorite daughter has intentionally distanced herself from her beleaguered father.

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image of Donald Trump has been married three times.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been married three times.

“Melania remains vacant, Ivanka Trump has distanced herself, and the remaining children function more like his elite corporate employees. The daily court is populated solely by professional sycophants, retainers, and parasites whose closeness is strictly transactional,” Michael wrote.

The author also noted that this isolation has been a long time in the making.

image of Donald Trump allegedly doesn't sleep in the same room at his wife.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump allegedly doesn't sleep in the same room at his wife.

“This isolation began with the spectacular fracturing of the president’s marriage to Ivana Trump,” he said.

Michael said that, despite the obvious, it doesn't faze the POTUS; rather, it's par for the course.

“Now, one of the central question marks of this entire administration is the defiant, spectral figure of Melania Trump. Throughout the campaign trail, she infamously refused to be at his side. At the convention, she looked utterly awkward and pulled off the remarkable feat of refusing to sit in the VIP box. Most operations would treat a missing spouse as a catastrophic messaging crisis, but for Trump, it’s business as usual,” he concluded.

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