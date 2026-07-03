HEALTH Donald Trump's Much-Hyped July 4 Rally Is Potentially Fatal Amid U.S. Heatwave, Top Doc Warns Source: MEGA Donald Trump dismissed a top doctor's warning that 'dangerous weather' and large crowds for his July 4 speech is potentially fatal. Lesley Abravanel July 3 2026, Updated 1:02 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump has vowed to deliver a lengthy Independence Day address on the National Mall despite a major, life-threatening heat wave in Washington, D.C. Medical experts, including CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner, have repeatedly warned about the dangers of mass outdoor gatherings under such severe conditions. Temperatures are expected to climb to 102 degrees with a heat index reaching up to 113 degrees. A mind-numbingly defiant Trump stated he would give a "really long speech" anyway "just to show that I can do anything.” “By the way, on July 4th, it’s going to be approximately 107 degrees out, and I’m going to go, and I’m going to make a really long speech just to show that I can do anything,” he said at the opening ceremony for the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in North Dakota.

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Source: MEGA The speech is planned as a central part of the America 250 celebrations.

The speech is planned as a central part of the America 250 celebrations, scheduled for 9:45 p.m. ET, though humidity and temperatures will remain high. Health professionals warn that a heat index this high brings an elevated risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Critics point out that previous outdoor Trump rallies under extreme heat domes have resulted in dozens of attendees being hospitalized. The extreme conditions have already forced the U.S. Capitol Police to cancel the public rehearsal for the "Capitol Fourth" concert.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump claims he will still speak amid the heatwave.

The National Weather Service emphasizes that triple-digit heat is especially dangerous for elderly citizens, who make up a substantial portion of rally audiences. “The same way the outdoor inauguration was canceled last year because of the cold, the rally on the Mall this July 4 should be canceled because of the intense heat (> 100 degrees),” Dr. Reiner wrote in an X post on Thursday, July 3. “Dangerous weather and large crowds are a bad combination,” warned the doctor.

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Source: MEGA The White House issued a statement about the weather.

Trump, however, cited weather forecasts for his cage-fighting birthday bacchanalia on the White House lawn and brushed off the warnings for the 4th. “So, you never know about weather forecasting, do you?” he said. “With all the money we spend — we spend all that money." The White House issued an uncharacteristically pleasant statement to The Daily Beast saying that the audience’s health is a priority. “President Trump’s number one priority is the safety and security of anyone who is participating or attending the many events honoring the Nation during our historic 250th anniversary celebrations,” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said.

Source: MEGA Crowds at the Great American State Fair have been nonexistent.