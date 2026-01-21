or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein
OK LogoNEWS

Jeffrey Epstein 'Used' Birthdays to 'Take Advantage' of His Trafficking Victims, Made Girls Dress Up in Creepy, Customized Outfits

composite photo of jeffrey epstein and two trafficking victims sitting on his lap
Source: mega; DOJ/House Oversight Committee

The pedophile would have turned 73 on Tuesday, January 20.

Jan. 21 2026, Published 2:06 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein's birthday was just another reason to indulge his perverted fantasies.

Rep. Suhas Subramanyam, a Democrat who sits on the House Oversight Committee responsible for pushing the release of all files related to the late s-- offender, told an outlet, "It's clear from the evidence that Epstein used his birthday as an excuse to traffic and take advantage of girls."

Epstein would have turned 73 on Tuesday, January 20, but the pedophile committed suicide while in prison in August 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein's 54th Birthday

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Victims of Jeffrey Epstein wore customized dresses to celebrate his 54th birthday.
Source: DOJ/House Oversight Committee

Victims of Jeffrey Epstein wore customized dresses to celebrate his 54th birthday.

Included in a batch of photos that have already been released, three young women can be seen celebrating the disgraced financier's 54th birthday, with each wearing lacy white dresses emblazoned with "54" on the back.

Other images show Epstein with two of the girls sitting on his lap and him seated behind a table topped with a big birthday cake. It appeared to be the same day as he was wearing the same sweatshirt. The wealthy criminal with high-profile friends was joined by two other people in the photo featuring the cake.

Subramanyam told the outlet that Epstein's birthday is "probably a very difficult day for many women."

Article continues below advertisement

image of The late s-- offender was joined by two others whose faces have been redacted on his 54th birthday.
Source: DOJ/House Oversight Committee

The late s-- offender was joined by two others whose faces have been redacted on his 54th birthday.

The congressman's remarks come days after a 2-foot replica of the lewd birthday card Donald Trump allegedly once sent to dead s-- trafficker was erected just blocks away from the White House on Monday, January 19.

The art piece depicting a blown-up version of a page from Epstein's 50th "birthday book" features an outline drawing of a woman's bust and backside with a poem in the interior. "Happy birthday to a terrific guy," the note read.

The existence of the card was first reported by The Wall Street Journal in July 2025, noting it was sent in 2003.

MORE ON:
Jeffrey Epstein

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Giant Replica of Donald Trump's Birthday Card to Jeffrey Epstein Erected in D.C.

image of An installation of a card Donald Trump allegedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein was put up on January 19.
Source: mega

An installation of a card Donald Trump allegedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein was put up on January 19.

According to the publication, Epstein's former partner and co-conspirator in his s-- trafficking operation, Ghislaine Maxwell, was the one who compiled letters from his friends for the leather-bound book.

The 79-year-old POTUS denied ever penning the card, telling the outlet in a statement at the time: "This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story. I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women... It’s not my language. It’s not my words."

Trump subsequently filed a massive $10 billion defamation lawsuit over the WSJ's article about the alleged letter. However, the publication and its parent companies filed a motion in September 2025 to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming the story contained the truth.

'We Have Certain Things in Common, Jeffrey'

image of 'The Wall Street Journal' published the image of Trump's alleged 2003 card to Epstein.
Source: DOJ/House Oversight Committee

'The Wall Street Journal' published the image of Trump's alleged 2003 card to Epstein.

The poem written within the creepy card is an imagined dialogue between "Donald" and "Jeffrey."

It began: "We have certain things in common, Jeffrey," to which Epstein replied: "Yes, we do, come to think of it."

"Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?" Trump wondered, with Epstein saying: "As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you."

"Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret," the conversation concluded.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.