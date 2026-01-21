Jeffrey Epstein 'Used' Birthdays to 'Take Advantage' of His Trafficking Victims, Made Girls Dress Up in Creepy, Customized Outfits

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein's birthday was just another reason to indulge his perverted fantasies. Rep. Suhas Subramanyam, a Democrat who sits on the House Oversight Committee responsible for pushing the release of all files related to the late s-- offender, told an outlet, "It's clear from the evidence that Epstein used his birthday as an excuse to traffic and take advantage of girls." Epstein would have turned 73 on Tuesday, January 20, but the pedophile committed suicide while in prison in August 2019.

Jeffrey Epstein's 54th Birthday

Source: DOJ/House Oversight Committee Victims of Jeffrey Epstein wore customized dresses to celebrate his 54th birthday.

Included in a batch of photos that have already been released, three young women can be seen celebrating the disgraced financier's 54th birthday, with each wearing lacy white dresses emblazoned with "54" on the back. Other images show Epstein with two of the girls sitting on his lap and him seated behind a table topped with a big birthday cake. It appeared to be the same day as he was wearing the same sweatshirt. The wealthy criminal with high-profile friends was joined by two other people in the photo featuring the cake. Subramanyam told the outlet that Epstein's birthday is "probably a very difficult day for many women."

Source: DOJ/House Oversight Committee The late s-- offender was joined by two others whose faces have been redacted on his 54th birthday.

The congressman's remarks come days after a 2-foot replica of the lewd birthday card Donald Trump allegedly once sent to dead s-- trafficker was erected just blocks away from the White House on Monday, January 19. The art piece depicting a blown-up version of a page from Epstein's 50th "birthday book" features an outline drawing of a woman's bust and backside with a poem in the interior. "Happy birthday to a terrific guy," the note read. The existence of the card was first reported by The Wall Street Journal in July 2025, noting it was sent in 2003.

Giant Replica of Donald Trump's Birthday Card to Jeffrey Epstein Erected in D.C.

Source: mega An installation of a card Donald Trump allegedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein was put up on January 19.

According to the publication, Epstein's former partner and co-conspirator in his s-- trafficking operation, Ghislaine Maxwell, was the one who compiled letters from his friends for the leather-bound book. The 79-year-old POTUS denied ever penning the card, telling the outlet in a statement at the time: "This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story. I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women... It’s not my language. It’s not my words." Trump subsequently filed a massive $10 billion defamation lawsuit over the WSJ's article about the alleged letter. However, the publication and its parent companies filed a motion in September 2025 to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming the story contained the truth.

'We Have Certain Things in Common, Jeffrey'

Source: DOJ/House Oversight Committee 'The Wall Street Journal' published the image of Trump's alleged 2003 card to Epstein.