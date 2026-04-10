Politics 'The Ship Is Sinking': Ex-Donald Trump Pal Alex Jones Claims Melania Is 'Breaking' From Her Husband After Shocking Epstein Statement Source: X; MEGA Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones claimed Melania Trump is 'breaking' from 'demonic' Donald Trump. Lesley Abravanel April 10 2026, Published 10:05 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A major rift has emerged in the MAGA movement, with former allies like right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones making alarm-raising claims about President Donald Trump's mental state and his wife Melania’s loyalty, following her baffling denial of any ties to dead child abuser Jeffrey Epstein. The public feud reached a boiling point following the first lady’s shocking six-minute speech on Thursday, April 9, after the 79-year-old president launched a scathing Truth Social attack on former supporters who criticized his recent military actions in Iran. “They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too!” Donald wrote on Truth Social. “Look at their past, look at their record. They don’t have what it takes, and they never did! They’ve all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them, they’re NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some ‘free’ and cheap publicity.”

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Alex Jones reacts to Trump attacking him, saying Trump is possessed by demonic forces and Melania contradicted him on Epstein with her surprise press statement: “It looks to me like she’s breaking with Trump because she knows the ship is sinking. He’s acting like he’s guilty.” pic.twitter.com/GeYVDZT0q2 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 9, 2026 Source: @RonFilipkowski/X Alex Jones claim the president is under 'demonic influences.'

In response, Alex claimed on InfoWars that the president is under "demonic influences" and described the "new Trump" as a "rotting husk" of his former self. “Well, President Trump came out on Truth Social and attacked myself and all the original MAGA supporters today,” the conspiracy theorist said. “And I’m just so sad that whatever’s happened to him has totally changed the man he once was, because he did so much good.” Jones, along with figures like far-right influencer Candace Owens and former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, has grown increasingly vocal against Donald, with Alex even questioning how to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

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Source: MEGA The POTUS later claimed he did not know his wife was going to make the statement.

Speculation about the FLOTUS breaking from her husband escalated following her bizarre speech in which she claimed not to have been a victim of Jeffrey’s despite no one ever saying she was, addressing her past "casual correspondence" with his convicted co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, and calling for a public hearing for survivors. The POTUS later claimed he did not know his wife was going to make the statement, though her spokesperson reportedly told The New York Times he was aware a speech was planned. Alex seized on this, claiming Melania is "breaking with [Donald]" because she "knows the ship is sinking" and is deliberately contradicting the president’s attempts to downplay the Epstein scandal.

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Source: X Alex Jones has been speaking out about the president lately.

“It looks to me like she’s breaking with Trump because she knows the ship is sinking. He’s acting like he’s guilty,” Alex said in a video posted on X. “So this reminds me of Melinda Gates, Melinda French, when she started turning against Bill [Gates], also over Epstein,” Alex continued. “So Trump’s got big problems, folks. And I am just so concerned about this country and the world.” The TV personality continued his disavowal of Donald, adding, “I supported the old Trump who got so many good things done. But at the end of the day, I just feel sorry for him and pray that God touches his heart and soul, and free him from the demonic influences that he’s under. I mean, it’s just that simple. This is a nightmare. We know the Democrats, the left, are absolutely terrible, but when Trump’s calling for wiping out whole civilizations and acting like a supervillain, I have to come out and say I don’t support it. It’s that simple.”

Source: MEGA Alex Jones falsely claimed the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary shooting was a staged hoax.