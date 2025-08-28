Politics Melania Trump 'Laughed' at 'Vanity Fair' Cover Story Request: 'She's Way Above That' Source: MEGA Controversy erupted after rumors spread about Melania Trump gracing the cover of 'Vanity Fair.' Rebecca Friedman Aug. 28 2025, Published 4:02 p.m. ET

Melania Trump has left her modeling days behind. While employees for Vanity Fair reportedly threatened to quit their jobs amid the potential of the first lady of the United States starring on the magazine's front cover, staffers apparently had nothing to worry about — as Mrs. Trump was allegedly quick to reject the publication's request for a feature anyway. According to a fashion source with knowledge of the former model's thinking, Melania "laughed" at Vanity Fair's request in July and shut it down immediately.

Melania Trump Unbothered by 'Vanity Fair' Backlash

Source: MEGA Melania Trump reportedly 'laughed' at 'Vanity Fair' requesting a cover story last month.

"She doesn't have time to be sitting in a photo shoot. Her priorities as First Lady are far more important," the insider snubbed. "These people don’t deserve her anyway." The confidant scoffed: "She's way above doing Vanity Fair. She's been nothing but kind and works hard… She has her priorities straight." The source's comments come just days after staffers for Vanity Fair spoke out anonymously to express their anger over the potential of the magazine's new global editorial director Mark Guiducci placing the mom-of-one on its cover.

First Lady Sparks Outrage Amid 'Vanity Fair' Controversy

Source: MEGA Employees at 'Vanity Fair' allegedly threatened to quit if Melania Trump appeared on the magazine's cover.

Employees supposedly threatened to quit their jobs when they found out about the theoretical project this week. "If [Guiducci] puts Melania on the cover, half of the editorial staff will walk out, I guarantee it," a mid-level editor predicted while speaking to Daily Mail on Monday, August 25. They added: "I will walk out the motherf------ door, and half my staff will follow me… If I have to work bagging groceries at Trader Joe’s, I’ll do it… It sickens me."

Source: MEGA Melania Trump did not appear on the cover of 'Vogue' during her husband Donald's first term.

"We are not going to normalize this despot and his wife; we’re just not going to do it. We’re going to stand for what’s right," warned the editor, who clearly doesn't support President Donald Trump's policies. Meanwhile, another employee claimed the threats were "all talk," as they don't feel this would be an actual reason to throw away such an honorable job title. "If they put her on the cover, people will protest and gripe about it, but I don’t see anyone quitting such a prestigious job over that," said the staffer. “Honestly, there will be people who push back, but it’s ultimately Mark’s decision. He’s the one who will sink or swim over that choice, not the rest of us," the employee concluded.

Source: MEGA Melania Trump appeared unbothered when asked her feelings about being snubbed by magazines.