Melania Trump's 'Low-Budget' Memoir Cover Mocked for Looking Remarkably Similar to Chanel Fashion Book: 'Copycat Behavior'

The cover of Trump's book, simply titled Melania, features white text on a plain black background, a design similar to Chanel Catwalk by Patrick Mauries.

The likeness of the two covers caught the attention of critics, who were quick to point out the former first lady's history of "copycat behavior."

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared an image of Trump's book cover in a post, asking, "Imagine that the lady who was furious she didn't get a Vogue cover as first lady has a memoir with no photo of her on the cover like in every other memoir in history. It's a low-budget right-wing publisher, but still — couldn't Trump have sprung for a photo cover for his 3rd wife?"

Another user commented, "That gloomy, black cover is somehow appropriate. Maybe it’s her secret signal to the world: Being married to Trump is dark and depressing."