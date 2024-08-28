Melania Trump's 'Low-Budget' Memoir Cover Mocked for Looking Remarkably Similar to Chanel Fashion Book: 'Copycat Behavior'
Melania Trump's upcoming memoir is causing a stir before it even hits shelves, as its cover bares a striking resemblance to the design of a fashion book, raising questions of originality.
The cover of Trump's book, simply titled Melania, features white text on a plain black background, a design similar to Chanel Catwalk by Patrick Mauries.
The likeness of the two covers caught the attention of critics, who were quick to point out the former first lady's history of "copycat behavior."
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared an image of Trump's book cover in a post, asking, "Imagine that the lady who was furious she didn't get a Vogue cover as first lady has a memoir with no photo of her on the cover like in every other memoir in history. It's a low-budget right-wing publisher, but still — couldn't Trump have sprung for a photo cover for his 3rd wife?"
Another user commented, "That gloomy, black cover is somehow appropriate. Maybe it’s her secret signal to the world: Being married to Trump is dark and depressing."
Despite the raised eyebrows over its cover, her memoir promises to tell a powerful and inspiring story of her journey, overcoming challenges and achieving personal excellence.
The book is set to be released on October 1 by Skyhorse Publishing, a company known for its ties to allies of former President Donald Trump.
Skyhorse Publishing has previously worked with prominent figures like Rudy Giuliani and Michael Cohen.
Melania's book has garnered support from figures like former Trump UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and French First Lady Brigitte Macron.
It is available for pre-order on Melania's website in different editions, with prices ranging from $30 to $150. Additionally, the book can be purchased on Amazon for $30.
This isn't the first time Melania has faced accusations of plagiarism, as she previously came under fire in 2016 for allegedly using parts of Michelle Obama's speech.
During her 2016 appearance at the Republican National Convention, she mimicked Michelle's 2008 DNC address by discussing themes of inclusivity, honesty and hard work.
RNC Chairman Reince Priebus said he didn't blame Melania but added he would "probably" fire the speechwriter over the controversy.